Resident Evil Requiem Becomes Fastest RE Game to Sell 6 Million Copies

Resident Evil Requiem quickly established itself as one of the best games in the franchise. The story of Grace and Leon takes the franchise back to the iconic Racoon City and includes some incredible fan service that has kept the community still hooked with the game. With so much positivity, it was clear that the game would be breaking records, which it did from day one by having the highest peak player count of any Resident Evil game yet. Now, the horror classic has broken another franchise record, as Capcom reveals that Resident Evil Requiem has become the fastest in the franchise to sell 6 million units.

Resident Evil Requiem Sells 6 Million Copies in Under a Month, Fastest in Franchise History

In the latest press release from Capcom, they revealed that Resident Evil Requiem has sold over 6 million copies, becoming the fastest to reach this milestone in the franchise. With the game releasing not even a month ago, these numbers are truly amazing, and it is only the start. I wholeheartedly believe that Resident Evil Requiem will become the highest-selling game in the franchise’s history, and it’s not too far away before the game reaches that point.

Currently, Resident Evil 2 Remake holds the record for the most copies sold by the franchise, closely followed by Resident Evil 7. Requiem can easily break that record over time and become the highest-selling game in the franchise. I say this mainly due to the rumors of Resident Evil Requiem DLCs, which are expected to be announced soon.

Image Credit: Capcom

Resident Evil will celebrate its 30th anniversary on March 22, 2026, and Capcom has kept its big plans set aside for that moment. Expect big reveals for the upcoming Resident Evil franchise, especially dates for the Requiem DLC that have been rumored for a while now.

So, have you tried Resident Evil Requiem yet? Let us know your thoughts about the game and where you place it in terms of gameplay in the overall franchise. Tell us in the comments below.