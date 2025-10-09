Research Shows GTA 6 Price Must Be $70 Not $100 to Gain More Players, Revenue

The endless noise about GTA 6, its release date, or price can’t stop, and to be honest, gamers actually love the juice. However, what the internet does not enjoy is talking about the pricing of the game. Let us be honest: the cost of GTA 6 at $100 sounds like a huge sum, even though it is the most wanted game for 2026. Additionally, new research has suggested that Rockstar Games will earn more money if they keep the GTA 6 price at $70 instead of $100.

GTA 6 Price Report Reveals $69.99 Is the Real “Sweet Spot” for Rockstar’s Next Hit

Ever since the GTA 6 trailer 2 released, the rumors of a $100 tag have stirred outrage and curiosity in equal measure. A new report from MIDiA Research suggests that the classic $69.99 mark still rules the streets. And this has sparked a new GTA 6 price debate. According to the report from MIDiA Research, the optimal price point for Grand Theft Auto 6 will be $70 and not $100.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

Perry Gresham, Head of Data at MIDiA Research, says, “Our research suggests that GTA VI will generate more revenue at a standard $69.99 price point than the much discussed $100. A $100 price point would actually leave money on the table.” This suggests that the rumored $100 cost of Rockstar’s next game is unlikely if we go by “The winning formula for Grand Theft Auto VI”. Brandon Sutton, Games Analyst at MIDiA said,

“Our research shows that 59% of consumers have some interest in purchasing GTA IV, highlighting the immense appeal and commercial potential of the game. This notoriety also makes GTA VI the perfect test case to understand consumer expectations around video games

pricing.”

The study surveyed over 2,000 US gamers and used Gabor-Granger pricing analysis to uncover how much players are truly willing to pay. The findings are clear: push the price too high, and the getaway car loses speed. At $100, sales and total revenue would both take a hit. MIDiA predicts that sticking to the optimal price could lead to nearly 23 million US sales and over $1.6 billion in revenue. The data paints a simple picture: higher doesn’t always mean better.

As studios wrestle with ballooning budgets and restless fans, GTA 6’s price could become the industry’s crash test for what players are really willing to pay. The world of Vice City and Leonida might run on chaos, but the business behind it still answers to cold, hard math.

So, will you pre-order GTA 6 if the game is priced at $70? Or, you wouldn’t mind paying $100 if Rockstar charges that much? Let us know in the comments.