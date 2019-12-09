After weeks of anticipation and teasers, Redmi K30 will finally go official on December 10 (tomorrow) as the first-ever 5G smartphone in the company’s portfolio. Redmi has been pretty active in teasing not only the design but also the hardware specs and features on social media in the days up to the event. We already know a whole lot about Redmi K30 prior to its China launch tomorrow, so we decided to gather all of the information in one place. So, here’s everything we know about the Redmi K30 (both 5G and 4G variant) so far:

Redmi K30 5G: Specs and Features

Design + Display

Starting off with the design, Redmi K30 will boast a glass sandwich build with Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It will still come in four attractive color variants – blue, lavender (seen below), white, and a pink gradient (shown in the header). But, the huge difference here will be the frosted glass back panel – similar to the iPhone 11 Pro, and a glossy circular camera ring.

Redmi K30 is confirmed to feature a dual-camera punch-hole design, which is said to be only 4.38mm in size. It features a 6.67-inch FullHD+ IPS LCD panel with slim bezels, except for a slightly bigger chin. This means it will boast a 21:9 aspect ratio and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. Some rumors also suggest that the Redmi K30 display will also support a higher 120Hz refresh rate but Redmi itself hasn’t talked about it just yet.

This is a massive step back from the AMOLED panel that comes baked in the Redmi K20. You won’t see the deep blacks and colors pop with an LCD display. Also, there isn’t an in-display fingerprint sensor onboard. Redmi K30 launches with a side-mounted physical fingerprint sensor – similar to the Galaxy S10e and Honor V30. It also acts as a power button, for those unaware.

Snapdragon 765G

Qualcomm recently announced its first-ever integrated chipset, the Snapdragon 765 and 765G with a built-in 5G modem. The Redmi K30 has been confirmed to be the first-ever phone to be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset. This also makes it Redmi’s first 5G smartphone. It’s based on the 7nm EUV process, packs the new Kryo 475 cores (clocked at up to 2.3GHz), and Adreno 620 GPU.

Snapdragon 765G includes the Snapdragon X52 modem-RF system, which supports dual-mode SA/NSA, mmWave, sub-6, TDD/FDD frequencies. You can get download and upload speeds up to 3.7Gbps and 1.6Gbps respectively.

64MP Quad-Camera

Redmi K30 is confirmed to feature a vertical quad-camera setup sitting inside a circular patch (or ring, however you want to refer to it. Redmi calls it the Bright Eye, but that’s super cringy so yeah, we’re calling it a circular patch) on the rear. Redmi K30 is the first smartphone to include the 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor along with an ultra-wide-angle sensor with a 120-degree field-of-view (FOV), a dedicated macro lens, and depth sensor. You can read about the Redmi K30’s camera specs right here.

As for the dual-camera punch-hole, Redmi K30 is confirmed to feature a 20MP primary sensor for selfies and a secondary depth sensor for crisp portraits on the front. We will surely see a host of photo and video features from Xiaomi baked into this smartphone.

Battery + Charging

Redmi K30 comes equipped with a 4500mAh battery pack, which should be enough to last you a whole day, even with a 120Hz display panel. The company is also bumping up the charging speeds with support for 30W fast-charging. We will have to wait for the official launch to see if we get a 30W adapter bundled in the box or not.

Additional Features

Apart from the key specifications, Redmi K30 is also confirmed to support multi-function NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack with Hi-Res audio support, dual-frequency GPS, and a 1217 super linear speaker for louder audio output. You can check out the teasers for all these features down below:

There’s a 4G LTE Variant of Redmi K30?

Now, Redmi K30 may be the company’s first 5G-enabled smartphone but it will have a 4G variant as well. Redmi GM Lu Weibing himself confirmed the existence of the 4G variant on Weibo saying that (translated from Chinese), “The 5G network has just been rolled out. In addition, the current 5G data charges of operators are still relatively high. If you think the package is too expensive, don’t worry, [the] Redmi K30 also has a 4G network version to choose from.”

A smartphone with model number M1912G7BE/M1912G7BC appeared on TENAA recently and it’s rumored to be the Redmi K30 4G variant. The listing suggests that Snapdragon 730G will run the show under the hood, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It doesn’t explicitly list the chipset’s name but does state that it will be an octa-core chipset clocked at up to 2.2GHz.

So yeah, Redmi K30 will bring some meaningful upgrades over its predecessor including and most importantly 5G support. The LCD display panel could be seen as a downgrade over the Redmi K20 and no moving part is a win-win for everyone. What is your opinion towards the Redmi K30? Let us know in the comments below.