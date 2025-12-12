Yesterday’s Contexto Hints & Answer for December 11, 2025

If you are here looking for yesterday’s Contexto answer, it probably means that the puzzle left you scratching your head. Or, it may also happen that you just want to confirm your guess was right at the end. Either way, we will help with everything you need, including Contexto hints and answers for puzzle #1180 for December 11, 2025.

Contexto Hints Yesterday

To find the correct Contexto answer, your guesses can come out as three unique colors, including red, orange, and green. Red means you’re way off from the secret word, orange indicates you are getting there, while green means you’re close to the main context. If you want to know more about how to play Contexto, you can check its rules and tactics in this linked guide here.

So, here are some hints or clues that can help you guess the answer for yesterday’s Contexto game:

Hint 1 An ingredient mostly used in home-cooked meals Reveal Hint

Hint 2 This food grows underground and can be boiled, mashed, or fried. Reveal Hint

Hint 3 A starchy tuber vegetable, often confused with sweet potato. Reveal Hint

Hint 4 The name of this vegetable rhymes with ‘Jam.’ Reveal Hint

Contexto Answer Yesterday

Without further ado, here is the Contexto answer for December 11, 2025:

1 ? Y 2 ? A 3 ? M You can click on the ? reveal letter by letter before uncovering the full solution. Show Answer

How to Play Contexto, the New AI Word Game

Playing Contexto is surprisingly easy, and all you need to do is type a word in the text box once you open the official website. Now, the word you had guessed will be ranked and given a number based on how close its context is to the actual Contexto answer. Here are some useful tips on how words are ranked based on their color:

Make sure you guess the context of the answer first, and then make specific guesses. We hope you were able to guess yesterday’s puzzle word from our hints instead of having to look at the answer.