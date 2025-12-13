Yesterday’s Connections Hints: Check Answers for December 12, 2025

Connections is not an easy game and players may face trouble figuring it out initially. It is common to get stuck on a puzzle and return later to find out the answer. For those looking for Connections hints for yesterday, here are the hints and answers for game #915 on December 12, 2025.
Connections Hint and Answers for Yesterday
The Connections have four different categories, each color-coded based on difficulty. The difficulty level starts with Yellow as the easiest, followed by Green and then Blue, culminating in Purple as the most challenging.
The difficulty is primarily based on the connection strength of the words, so directly connected words are placed in easier difficulty, such as synonyms, and loosely connected words are placed in greater difficulty, like surnames of popular Hollywood actresses. If you wish to learn about the game in-depth, follow our deep dive into how to play Connections, along with useful tips and strategies.
For anyone having trouble finding the answer, here are the NYT Connections hints and answers for December 12, 2025:
Difficulty Level for Yesterday’s Connections
The difficulty for yesterday’s Connections is 2 out of 5. This is based on my experience of solving the puzzle.
Although difficulty is subjective, the above rating defines 5 as the hardest and 1 as the easiest to solve. If you differ with my opinion on yesterday’s difficulty, drop a comment below to let me know.
Also, if you are enjoying playing Connections, check out the Connections hints today to continue building your win streak.
In the end, it’s only a puzzle game. So, don’t stress if yesterday’s puzzle gave you trouble. You will get another chance every day, and we will be back with another guide to help you out.
Here are the NYT Connections category hints for yesterday — Yellow: Storing something, Green: Actions things do when the breeze hits them, Blue: Words that sound like the names of letters, and Purple: Twelve segments.
Here are the Connections categories for yesterday — Yellow: contain, Green: move in the wind, Blue: vegetable units, and Purple: things that are divided into twelve segments.
The ‘One Away’ message means that out of the four selected words, only one is incorrect. This means that three of the words are connected to the same category.
The different colors in Connections mean the category’s difficulty level. Yellow is the easiest and has the most directly connected words, followed by Green and then Blue, and Purple is the hardest, with words having distant connections.
To play past Connections games, you can head to the Connections archives and pick the date you wish to try out.