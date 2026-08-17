PUBG Mobile Is Going LIGHT with a New App to Target More Players

PUBG Mobile producer has announced a new app, PUBG Mobile Light. The announcement came at the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2026, and it was made by producer Rick Li. The pre-registration will begin on August 25, 2026, and the app will be released later this year.

The biggest benefit of PUBG Mobile Light is that it is smaller, faster, and more optimized for weaker devices compared to the main version. The initial download for the Light version will only be 1 GB on Android and 2 GB on iOS. This is equivalent to just the new Genshin Impact update with the massive new Snezhnaya map.

Rick Li has also said that there will be no additional packages before the first match, which does mean that players will need to download additional resources eventually. However, players will get to choose which additional resources they want to download.

The Light version is also said to have the same combat experience, along with the Erangel map and supplies. However, Rick didn’t mention any other map, nor do any appear in the preview, which may mean the Light version is limited to one map only at launch. So, you may not see the PUBG Mobile Vikendi map on the Light version.

Players will get to log in to PUBG Mobile Light with a PUBG Mobile account, and their owned items can also carry over. That means players can carry over their outfits to the new app without any additional charges.

One of the best parts about PUBG Mobile Light is that players will get to queue up with PUBG Mobile players. This will keep the new app in the old PUBG Mobile ecosystem. Also, the new app will be updated alongside the original.

As PUBG Mobile is banned in India, its counterpart BGMI will get the ‘Light’ version. BGMI Lite was announced on YouTube earlier, but little information was shared.

So, what’s your reaction to PUBG Mobile Light? Are you willing to try it out? Tell us in the comments section below.