New Pokemon Multiplayer Based Game Footage Leaked Online

It’s no surprise that video game companies of all sizes keep getting hit by hackers. This time, it’s Gamefreak, the makers of Pokemon who are the latest victim. After the attack, hackers shared a bunch of confidential information, including unreleased and in-progress games. Some of the major information that got leaked was the Pokemon multiplayer game and playable PC builds for Pokemon Legends Arceus & Pokemon BDSP.

Pokemon Multiplayer Game: Explained

With Game Freak remaining silent on the leaked Pokemon content, including the game codenamed ‘Pokemon Synapse,’ also known as Codename Rodeo details are scarce and misconceptions abound. While early leaks suggested Synapse might be an MMO, the reliable leaker Centro Leaks has clarified that this is not the case. Recent leaks about the upcoming Pokemon game, Synapse, have revealed some key details.

Game Freak and ILCA, the studios behind the game, have been collaborating on this “battle-focused” multiplayer title. ILCA’s involvement is not new, as they’ve worked on projects like Pokemon Home and Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl. The establishment of Pokemon Works, a subsidiary located near ILCA, hinted at this partnership earlier this year. While its specific purpose remains unclear, it signifies a growing connection between the two companies.

Regarding gameplay, Synapse has been compared to Splatoon. This suggests a more match-based multiplayer experience rather than a massive online role-playing game (MMO). However, the exact details of the gameplay remain speculative. Leaked files associated with Synapse provide additional clues. While most files have generic names, two files containing the word “kaiwa” (Japanese for conversation) might indicate a focus on dialogue or interactions.

Pokemon Legends Arceus & Pokemon BDSP PC Builds

But that is not where the hackers stopped. The hackers who accessed Game Freak’s servers stole unreleased PC versions of two Pokemon games. These PC versions seem to have been cracked and are now playable on personal computers. Pokemon Project Arceus, as well as Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl, are the games in discussion here.

It’s important to understand that game studios often create PC versions for internal development and testing purposes. The existence of these PC versions does not indicate that the games will be officially released for PC. This is not the standard development process. Therefore, Nintendo never intended to release Pokemon games on PC.

Although we don’t promote cracked software, this should be similar to the Wolverine PC build we saw earlier this year. Yes, you could play the full game from start to finish. Of course, there is no gameplay footage thanks to Nintendo hovering around with a ban hammer. However, it is interesting to see a Pokemon game made for PC.

What do you think of the leaked Pokemon multiplayer game, Synapse, or Pokemon Legends Arceus & Pokemon BDSP PC Builds? Would you try any of them if they were released? Let us know in the comments below.