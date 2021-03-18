To help Indians celebrate Holi amidst the dire situation created by the Coronavirus-led pandemic, the popular AR-based game Pokemon Go will host a special in-game event on March 28. The “Festival of Colors” event will let Pokemon Go players earn exclusive rewards and celebrate Holi safely.

Pokemon Go developer Niantic made the announcement via an official blog post. It is the first dedicated in-game event for the Indian market rather than being a global event like the Pokemon Go online fest last year. Moreover, reports suggest that Niantic is hiring employees in the country to expand its reach in the country.

Pokemon Go Holi Event in India: Festival of Colors Timed Research

Turning our attention to the upcoming event, it will allow Pokemon Go players from India to complete various in-game tasks to earn exclusive rewards, Pokemons, and other in-game items. These tasks will be part of the Festival of Colors Timed Research. Upon completion, they will offer players rare in-game items such as Great Balls, Ultra Balls, Golden Razz Berry, and an encounter with Alolan Muk, a colorful Poison-type Pokemon.

In addition, Pokemons representing different colors of the Festival of Colors will be attracted towards Incense (in-game item) more frequently. This includes Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Alolan Grimer, Jigglypuff, and a few others.

There will be two event boxes available in the in-game shop. One of these will cost a 100 PokeCoin (in-game currency) and include 30 Poke Balls, a Lucky Egg, and 10 Pinap Berries. The other one will be free and will contain three Incenses.

Further, there will two new Festival of Color-themed T-shirt avatar items available for Pokemon Go players worldwide. They will be free and are aimed to spread the joy of Holi to the global Pokemon Go community.

Now, the event is set to go live on March 28 from 10 AM. It will last the whole day and end at 8 PM in India. On the other hand, the Festival of Colors T-shirts will be available at the in-game shop starting from March 26.