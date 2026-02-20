PlayStation Shutters Bluepoint Games, Studio Behind Demon’s Souls and Shadow of the Colossus Remakes

In a decision that’s caught the entire industry by surprise, PlayStation has announced the closure of Bluepoint Games, the acclaimed developer behind remakes such as Demon’s Souls and Shadow of the Colossus. Sony acquired the Austin-based studio in 2021 after years of collaboration on remastering PlayStation classics such as God of War, Uncharted, Gravity Rush, and more.

Bluepoint was most recently working on a God of War live-service game, reportedly green-lit during the publisher’s costly multiplayer initiative. The project was ultimately canceled, with a Sony spokesperson stating that the studio would not be shuttered as a result. Just a year on from that statement, the opposite has proven true with 70 employees losing their jobs due to Bluepoint’s closure.

“Challenging Industry Environment” Among Reasons Behind Bluepoint’s Closure

A Sony spokesperson revealed that the decision to shut down Bluepoint Games was made after a business review. They added, “Bluepoint Games is an incredibly talented team and their technical expertise has delivered exceptional experiences for the PlayStation community. We thank them for their passion, creativity, and craftsmanship.”

Image Credit: PlayStation

More substantial details can be derived from this official statement by SIE CEO Hermen Hulst. He attributed the closure to “an increasingly challenging industry environment,” stating: “Rising development costs, slowed industry growth, changing player behavior, and broader economic headwinds are making it harder to build games sustainably.”

“To navigate this reality, we need to continue adapting and evolving. We’ve taken a close look at our business to ensure we’re delivering today while still well-positioned for the future. As a result, we will be closing Bluepoint Games in March,” he added.

Hulst’s final comments read, “While I know this is hard news to hear, I’m confident in the direction we’re headed. Creativity, innovation, and building unforgettable experiences for players remain at the heart of PlayStation Studios.”

Needless to say, the decision to shutter Bluepoint has been met with outrage from fans online. The studio had a flawless track record of producing faithful remakes and remasters, and was reportedly working on an original title after the cancellation of the live-service GOW project. The studio’s closure is a genuine loss for the industry, and it only worsens concerns around the sustainability of game development in the modern age.

It’s worth noting that Bend Studio (another developer under the PlayStation umbrella) was working on a now-cancelled live-service project during the same timeframe as Bluepoint. Following the cancellation, the studio’s status has been unclear, to say the least. Considering that Bend hasn’t shipped a game since Days Gone, it’s easy to worry that it might be next on the chopping block.

