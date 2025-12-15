PC Gamers Face Another Blow as Samsung May Halt SSD Manufacturing

PC gamers and system builders could be staring at another unwelcome price hike as reports suggest Samsung plans to halt SATA SSD production starting in 2026. The claim comes from well known hardware leaker Moore’s Law Is Dead, who says Samsung may formally announce its exit from the SATA SSD business as early as January, possibly around CES 2026.

Samsung Set to End SATA SSD Production

While SATA SSDs are no longer the fastest option on the market, they remain a backbone for budget builds, storage upgrades, and older systems. These are important for mobile devices as well. According to the leaker, roughly 20 percent of top selling SSDs on major online retailers are still SATA based. And Samsung accounts for a large slice of that volume. Removing such a major supplier could significantly tighten supply. That will result in a price increase not only for SATA drives but also for NVMe SSDs as buyers shift demand elsewhere.

What makes this situation more serious is that it is reportedly a true supply cut, not a simple brand reshuffle. Some rumors also claim that Samsung plans to stop producing finished SATA SSDs entirely after fulfilling its existing contract. Yes, the brand will not quietly supply the same hardware under different labels. That reduction could spark panic buying among businesses and system integrators that still rely heavily on SATA storage. According to the trends, this will add even more pressure to prices over the next 12 to 18 months.

Micron’s RAM Exit Adds More Fuel to the Fire

The SSD news breaks alongside Micron’s recent decision to exit its Crucial consumer RAM business. This move is also tied to the industry’s growing focus on AI. While Micron will continue supplying DRAM chips to partners like Corsair and G.Skill, the company has acknowledged that consumer memory is no longer its priority.

In contrast, Samsung halting SATA SSD production removes finished products from the market, making its impact far more direct for everyday PC users. Looking ahead, analysts suggest pricing pressure may ease around 2027 or 2028 as manufacturers pivot back toward consumer needs. Until then, cheap and plentiful storage may become yet another casualty of the AI boom.

As Moore’s Law Is Dead put it, Micron stepping back from Crucial is largely symbolic, but it highlights a broader trend where AI demand is crowding out consumer PC hardware. Which only means our dreams of building a better PC to play Clair Obscure Expedition 33 may be a distant dream. And who knows, the sequel may arrive by the time the prices are settled down.

What are your thoughts on Samsung SSD manufacturing halts? Do you think it will impact the PC consumer market heavily? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.