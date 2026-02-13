God of War Trilogy Remake Announced as Classic Kratos Voice Actor Returns

PlayStation State of Play is one of the most exciting days for many players, especially for fans of PlayStation exclusive franchises. Keeping with this, Santa Monica has answered one of the most requested titles from God of War fans, revealing the God of War Trilogy Remake.

The remake will finally revisit the Greek era of the God of War franchise, giving players a chance to experience the original story of Kratos and Zeus with a brand new perspective.

Santa Monica is Officially Making God of War Trilogy Remake, and OG Kratos is Back

Image Credit: PlayStation

The first reveal of the God of War Trilogy Remake was extremely limited, only featuring Terrence C. Carson revealing that the remake is in active development in his iconic voice as the Ghost of Sparta. However, the remake is still in very early stages, which means that players will not see it for a while.

The remake does open up a ton of new opportunities for God of War fans, as this being a remake allows for a lot more improvements than just a graphic overhaul. Santa Monica Studios could polish elements of the originals that stick out to this day, and refine the Greek God of War trilogy for a newer generation.

However, the gameplay in the trilogy remake could possibly mirror what we saw in the latest God of War games in the Norse mythology saga, which featured the infamous single-shot camera trick. At the same time, we can also expect the trilogy series to be released as part of a single game bundle instead of three different games released across a span of 3-4 years to maintain the authenticity and hype around the OG games.

With TC Carson back at the helm, we can also expect to see other cast members of the original God of War games return as well, such as Corey Burton as Zeus, Steve Blum as Ares, and Carole Ruggier as Athena. Players can also expect to roam around a much more expansive Sparta than before, thanks to evolved game design technology from what it was when the original God of War games were developed.

Are you excited about going back to Sparta and experiencing the original God of War saga once again?