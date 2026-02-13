Ghost of Yotei Legends Launches as Free DLC on March 10

Ghost of Yotei was one of the biggest games of 2025, and Sucker Punch managed to deliver a sequel that improved upon almost every aspect of the original. The developers are taking it one step further with the Ghost of Yotei Legends DLC, bringing seamless co-op to the game for up to 4 players.

In the recent PlayStation State of Play, Sucker Punch has revealed the first in-game look at what the Legends DLC will bring to the game, alongside an official March 10, 2026, release date.

Ghost of Yotei Legends Goes Full Fantasy in Co-Op Adventure

Image Credit: Sucker Punch

The reveal trailer for Ghost of Yotei Legends showcased the different characters and enemies that players can expect, taking inspiration from Japanese myth. Players will get to choose from four different classes: Samurai, Archer, Mercenary, and Shinobi. Each character will feature unique combat styles and mechanics, both ranged and melee.

The Samurai will be the most versatile character, having access to a variety of weapons, while the Mercenary features abilities that are more utility-focused. The Archer, on the other hand, wields a Spear while excelling at range, and the Shinobi will be the stealth-centric character. This will make Legends that much more fun, allowing for a ton of team compositions when going out on missions.

The game will launch with two mission types: Survival and Story, with a Raid mode coming sometime in April. Players can progress through the Legends DLC and level up their character while also unlocking powerful Legendary weapons. And the best part? The Legends DLC is completely free for all Ghost of Yotei owners, which means this won’t require a separate purchase.

Are you excited about Sucker Punch expanding the world of Ghost of Yotei even further? Tell us in the comments below!