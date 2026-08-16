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Fortnite Sonic Comic Released, Teases Four New Skins Coming in Season 4

Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal Rishabh Sabarwal
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Fortnite Sonic Comic Skins
Image Credit: Epic Games
In Short
  • Fortnite revealed an official Sonic crossover comic on the Epic Games Community website.
  • The comic reveals Geno is working with Eggman to create a new reality.
  • Fortnite Sonic Comic also teases four new skins coming to Season 4 with one sidekick.
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Fortnite Sonic crossover is all set to launch in the upcoming Override season on August 20, 2026. However, right after the Fortnite Unstable Story Moment live event wrapped up, Epic released a surprise Fortnite Sonic comic book which teases four new skins and one sidekick coming to the game.

In a community post by Epic Games, a special Fortnite Sonic Comic has been released online ahead of the launch of Chapter 7 Season 4 next week.

The cover of the comic book features enhanced robotic versions of Sonic, Shadow, and Knuckles coming out of a Zero Point Rift portal with an energy source called “Chaos Emerald” in hand, and faces off against their original counterparts from SEGA’s reality.

The Fortnite Sonic Comic, published by SEGA and Epic Games, is written and drawn by authors named Stanley, ARQ, Kim, and McGrath. The panels inside the comic reveal that Eggman is working on a powerful machine with the Geno to form a new reality as the Zero Point is unstable and the latter now needs Chaos Emerald’s power to do so.

  • Fortnite Sonic Comic Geno and Eggman
    Image Credit: Epic Games
  • Fortnite Sonic Skins Comic Map
    Image Credit: Epic Games

While both the villains work together to form an entirely new reality, Sonic, Shadow, Knuckles, and Tails come up with a plan to send robotic clones of the three speedsters to Fortnite’s reality and stop Geno and Eggman. The page confirms that Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 collabs will bring three Sonic crossover skins to the game.

The Fortnite Sonic comic also teases a metal Sonic and other such evil clones in the pages, which may be a part of the bigger collab next season. In the final page of the comic, which says to be continued, we see Sonic, Shadow, and Knuckles jump inside a rift portal on the Fortnite map.

If you notice closely on the bottom left of that page, you’ll also spot a Pac-Man ghost, confirming the said collab as well. Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 launches on August 20; however, Epic is releasing its first official look at the season tomorrow at 11 AM ET.

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Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal
Rishabh Sabarwal

Rishabh Sabarwal is a Senior Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 7 years of experience covering the video game industry. He specializes in AAA releases and live-service games, and currently leads Beebom’s Gaming vertical, shaping editorial direction and daily coverage. When he’s not tracking the next big industry shift, Rishabh is busy cracking Wordles and curating puzzles for the Beebom Puzzle website.

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