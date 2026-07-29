SEGA Announces Crazy Taxi World Tour Closed Network Test

SEGA has officially announced the Crazy Taxi: World Tour network test in an open-world trailer set on the sprawling West Coast beach. This will allow selected players to get behind the wheel before the game launches in 2027. Registrations for the multiplayer network test are now live, and applications remain open till August 31.

The Crazy Taxi World Tour network test is designed to stress-test the multiplayer systems, matchmaking, and cross-platform connectivity. It will not showcase the complete game or the story mode; instead, you can play them after the stable release.

The multiplayer test is scheduled to take place from September 11 to September 13. So, interested players must register using a SEGA account on any one of the supported platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox on PC, or Steam.

The applicants also need to be at least 13 years old, and participation remains limited to selected regions. This includes North America, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, parts of Europe, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and Oceania.

SEGA explains, “The Closed Network Test is intended to test the stability of online multiplayer ahead of launch.” So, expect a work-in-progress build with some bugs, glitches, or connection issues.

While the Crazy Taxi remake is still in development, SEGA has reignited the hype in the community by announcing the content you can test in the upcoming network test. Those fortunate enough to get access will be able to play two multiplayer modes: Pickup Race and Cops ‘N’ Cabbies.

Image Credit: Crazy Taxi World Tour/SEGA

While the Pickup Race is a six-player mode where each player races across the city transporting as many passengers before time expires, Cops ‘N’ Cabbies divides the players into two teams for a more tactical showdown. Both modes will support ranked matches and custom matchmaking with private lobbies and adjustable rules.

Although the Crazy Taxi World Tour network test focuses on the multiplayer aspect, players will have plenty to explore. This includes 2 maps, 6 playable vehicles, 4 characters, and several vehicle tune-up options. Since crossplay is also available, it will give the development team enough data on server performance.

Crazy Taxi World Tour was announced during the Xbox Games Showcase 2026, and it combines the classic arcade gameplay with a story-driven campaign. The perfect hint of nostalgia with modern multiplayer features makes it one of the most anticipated games among SEGA fans.