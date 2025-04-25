Perplexity’s Upcoming Browser Plans to Track Your Entire Digital Life

Data privacy is a sensitive topic. While many show concerns about big tech collecting telemetry to “improve their products,” there’s also a few that couldn’t care less. With the rise of AI, understanding the users and accessing their data has become a gold mine for data scraping and more common in recent years. Most tools require you to read their terms and conditions about data collection. So, Perplexity is taking an obscurely honest approach with its upcoming browser.

Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas appeared on the TBPN podcast yesterday, where he said one of the reasons the firm is building its own browser is to rigorously track and collect everything a user does, even outside the app. The goal is to collect as much data as possible to then sell premium ads.

The justification that Srinivas gave is users use some prompts for work-related purposes which are not personal. Besides, Perplexity will track things like your visits to places, browsing time, websites, and everything else you do in and outside the browser. He also claims Perplexity users should be fine with tracking because the ads will be more relevant.

While these statements about data collection might seem a bit direct, it’s reminiscent of how the internet has always worked. Firms like Google and Meta track you across the internet with different aspects of search and location for targeted advertisements. The list includes Apple as well. It’s exactly why the US DOJ wants Google to sell off Chrome, due to monopoly in advertising.

The browser business gets you a lot of data and capital via better targeted ads. That’s exactly why OpenAI wants to buy Chrome. Perplexity is starting to partner with smartphone manufacturers to include a deeper integration with its AI assistant. The recent partnership being with Motorola and its Moto AI.

Rules around data scraping are still pretty gray, raising privacy and copyright infringement concerns. The recent Ghibli image incidents are a good example. It’s one of the reasons for the increasing distrust in big tech. That’s also because the current privacy rules don’t have a set of borders defining where these AI firms can go or tread. It begs a question. In a world where AI assistants follow us everywhere, how much privacy are we really prepared to give up for convenience?

What are your thoughts on Perplexity wanting to track you across everything? Let us know in the comments.