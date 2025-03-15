You Can Now Set ChatGPT as Your Default Assistant on Android

There’s no shortage of AI assistants on Android. You’ve got the default Gemini app, which replaced Google Assistant, and then others, popular names like Perplexity and ChatGPT. While you could use ChatGPT pretty well, one of the things it lacked was the ability to set it as your default assistant. Well, that’s no longer the case after a recent update.

After a recent beta update to ChatGPT, users can now set the app as Android’s default voice assistant. With version 1.2025.070, the “Default digital assistant app” page in the Settings app shows ChatGPT as one of the options. All you need to do is select ChatGPT to set it as your default assistant.

Besides, you can also assign the long-press power button shortcut to ChatGPT for easy access. The feature might not be rolling out to all beta users, though, as using the latest Beta, we couldn’t see the option in settings. The overlay bubble clearly needs some polish, as the animations are still far off from what Gemini or Perplexity offer.

That said, this is not the only shortcut to invoke ChatGPT on Android. Not too long ago, the app also rolled out a Quick Setting tile. Besides using the power button, if you’re on Pixel, you can use the bottom swipe gesture to invoke ChatGPT as well. These shortcut features are clearly a boon to those who use ChatGPT a lot.

What’s the default assistant app on your Android phone? Is it now going to be ChatGPT? Let us know in the comments below.