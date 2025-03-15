Home > News > You Can Now Set ChatGPT as Your Default Assistant on Android

You Can Now Set ChatGPT as Your Default Assistant on Android

Abubakar Mohammed
In Short
  • ChatGPT can now replace your default assistant app on Android.
  • You can now set it as default by going to Settings > Default digital assistant app and selecting ChatGPT.
  • The ChatGPT overlay can also be activated using the Power button long-press shortcut.

There’s no shortage of AI assistants on Android. You’ve got the default Gemini app, which replaced Google Assistant, and then others, popular names like Perplexity and ChatGPT. While you could use ChatGPT pretty well, one of the things it lacked was the ability to set it as your default assistant. Well, that’s no longer the case after a recent update.

After a recent beta update to ChatGPT, users can now set the app as Android’s default voice assistant. With version 1.2025.070, the “Default digital assistant app” page in the Settings app shows ChatGPT as one of the options. All you need to do is select ChatGPT to set it as your default assistant.

ChatGPT as default assistant on Android Nothing Phone

Besides, you can also assign the long-press power button shortcut to ChatGPT for easy access. The feature might not be rolling out to all beta users, though, as using the latest Beta, we couldn’t see the option in settings. The overlay bubble clearly needs some polish, as the animations are still far off from what Gemini or Perplexity offer.

That said, this is not the only shortcut to invoke ChatGPT on Android. Not too long ago, the app also rolled out a Quick Setting tile. Besides using the power button, if you’re on Pixel, you can use the bottom swipe gesture to invoke ChatGPT as well. These shortcut features are clearly a boon to those who use ChatGPT a lot.

What’s the default assistant app on your Android phone? Is it now going to be ChatGPT? Let us know in the comments below.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech at Beebom, with his passion for technology tracing back to 2011 when he received a Dell Inspiron 5100 as a gift. He's also a passionate advocate for the right-to-repair movement, believing in empowering users to maintain and extend the life of their devices. Outside the tech world, he enjoys watching anime and exploring his newfound enthusiasm for Japanese cars. In his free time, you'll often find him immersed in Genshin Impact or researching his next gadget purchase. Before joining Beebom, he contributed to leading publications like Android Police, How-To Geek, and Fossbytes.

