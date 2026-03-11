Paul Walter Hauser Being Eyed for Netflix’s Live-Action ‘Scooby-Doo’ Series Cast

Netflix’s upcoming live-action Scooby-Doo series is beginning to take shape, and a new report suggests that Emmy-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser could be joining the cast. While the streaming company has not yet confirmed this casting news, sources indicate that Hauser may be cast in an important role in the upcoming adaptation. The series is looking to reimagine the origin of the beloved Mystery.Inc. So, fans of this epic franchise, let’s take a look at the revelations pointing towards this casting.

Paul Walter Hauser Reportedly in Talks for a Mysterious Role

Image Credit: DFree / Shutterstock

According to a report brought to us by What’s on Netflix, Hauser is being considered for a role in the upcoming series, though details about the character remain under tight wraps. The actor is known for performances in projects such as BlacKkKlansman, I, Tonya, and Disney’s Cruella.

If the conversations and deal move forward, Houser would join a growing list of talented actors attached to the show. Recently, it came to light that McKenna Grace has joined the cast of Scooby-Doo as Daphne Blake, which also makes her the first confirmed cast member of the series. Although Paul Walter Hauser’s character has not been revealed, there are speculations that he could portray an important supporting character tied to Mystery’s origins. Inc.

Netflix’s ‘Scooby-Doo’ Reboot Will Explore Mystery Inc.’s Origin Story

According to reports, the live-action series will consist of eight episodes and focus on how the iconic mystery-solving group formed. Berlanti Productions will produce the series alongside Warner Bros. Television. Writer and showrunner Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg are developing the show.

The story centers on the gang during their final summer at camp, when Shaggy and Daphne become involved in a haunting mystery involving a lost Great Dane puppy who might be an eyewitness to a supernatural crime. This project is a part of Netflix’s ongoing push into major franchise adaptations following the success of One Piece and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Filming for the Scooby-Doo live-action series is expected to begin in 2026; however, fans will have to wait for an official confirmation about Hauser’s involvement in the upcoming series. If any updates regarding this casting news come our way, we will let you know ASAP, but till then, let’s keep a keen eye out for any updates from Netflix.