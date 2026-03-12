Netflix Bets Big on India With the Launch of a New VFX Studio

The Animation, VFX, Gaming, and Comics, shortly known as the AVGC sector, is booming at a breakneck pace with the advent of streaming services in India. If you are wondering who is behind the brilliant visual effects we see in our favorite movies and TV shows on Netflix, it is Eyeline Studios. After Netflix branched out its global vfx studios in L.A., London, Vancouver, and Seoul, the streaming giant is now betting big on India by opening its fifth Eyeline Studios in Hyderabad.

Jeff Shapiro Opens a New Eyeline Studio in Hyderabad

Netflix has established a new branch of its global production and innovation studio, Eyeline Studio, in Hyderabad today. Jeff Shapiro, CEO of Eyeline Studios, arrived in Hyderabad to inaugurate their new studio along with Shri Anumula Revanth Reddy, the Honorable Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri Sanjay Jaju, Secretary Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Rana Daggubati, the renowned Indian actor.

Image Credit: Eyeline Studios (via Press Announcement)

Jeff Shapiro, the CEO of Eyeline Studios, commented on how India has been a forerunner in redefining global VFX and why they decided to lay the foundation in Hyderabad:

India has long played a defining role in global visual effects, not just because of scale, but because of the depth of creative and technical talent here. When we looked at where to establish our presence, Hyderabad stood out immediately. It brings together a strong technology backbone, world-class engineering capability, and a film culture that understands ambition.

“The talent in this city and across India combines artistic craft with impeccable technical precision. That’s exactly the foundation we need to build long-term capability and contribute meaningfully to global storytelling from here,” said Jeff.

Rana Daggubati, the Bahubali Star, also shared a few words about how Hyderabad has come a long way and how it’s going to evolve more from now on with the opening of Eyeline Studios in the city:

“Today, it feels very nostalgic for me. After coming here, many memories came back. About 20 years ago, around 2005–2006, there were very few opportunities like this in Hyderabad, and Ted Sarandos was just starting to connect with the industry at that time. Today, seeing people like Jeff Shapiro come to Hyderabad and speak about this place as the next future hub of creativity shows how far Hyderabad has progressed. For this, I must first thank the audiences who kept pushing filmmakers to go beyond boundaries and constantly ask for bigger and newer cinema. The filmmakers and producers from Hyderabad kept pushing the bar higher.”

With this momentum, and with Eyeline Studios coming here has supported the industry in a huge, phenomenal way, I would like to welcome everyone. I truly believe it’s a great future for anyone who wants to be an artist, work in movies, or be part of storytelling. Thank you to everyone in the government and the leadership of the state for supporting this journey. Together, we will make this a beautiful and entertaining city.”

The new studios cover an area of 32000 sqft and boast state-of-the-art technology for advanced visual effects and generative virtual effects. With the opening of the new VFX hub, Netflix is not just boosting India’s standings in global VFX production but is also opening the door for talented artists in India to lead on a worldwide stage.

That said, share your thoughts about the opening of Netflix’s new VFX studio in Hyderabad, India, in the comments below.