Warner Bros. Snubs Netflix, Paramount’s Bid Claimed Financially Lucrative

The deal to grab the rights for Warner Bros. has been like a bidding war recently. A few days back, we got the biggest news within the entertainment industry that Netflix is closing in on the deal for Warner Bros. However, it seems like the bidding rivalry isn’t yet over, as Paramount has recently outbid Netflix to bag Warner Bros.

Paramount Might Win the Bidding War For Warner Bros. Against Netflix

Image Credit: JOCA_PH / Shutterstock

Recently, Paramount surprised everyone by raising its bid to buy Warner Bros. In a stunning twist, the studio has outbid Netflix with its surprising and promising offer. Now, the real bummer for Warner Bros is that they were expecting Netflix to raise its previous bid, but the streaming platform refused to raise its bid. So, this means that Paramount might actually come out as the winner of this winning battle to get the rights for Warner Bros.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix’s co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters released a statement to explain their decision. According to them, getting the Warner Bros. deal is a “good to have” thing for them and “must have.” Also, after Paramount has come forward with a more promising offer, Netflix thinks that the deal is no longer “financially attractive.”

Here’s the official statement from the Co-CEOs:

The transaction we negotiated would have created shareholder value with a clear path to regulatory approval. However, we’ve always been disciplined, and at the price required to match Paramount Skydance’s latest offer, the deal is no longer financially attractive, so we are declining to match the Paramount Skydance bid.

Of course, Netflix thought that its deal with Warner Bros. would have been a game-changer for the entertainment industry. But it seems like it isn’t the right time for the streaming platform. Netflix was ready to for it at the “right price,” but not any price, it seems.

Anywho, for the unaquanited, in their “superior offer,” Paramount has agreed to pay a $2.8 billion termination fee that Warner Bros. will have to pay to Netflix to cancel their agreement. On top of that, Paramount is offering $31 per share as compared to Netflix’s 27.75 per share. On top of that, Paramount has also offered a ticking fee for shareholders equal to $0.25/quarter beginning after Sept. 30, 2026. Finally, there’s a $7 billion regulatory termination in case the transaction does not close due to regulatory matters.

Regardless, with Netflix refusing to raise its bid, Paramount is likely to come out as the winner. That’s if, of course, another production doesn’t come out to outbid Paramount, which is unlikely.