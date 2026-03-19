Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ‘Sequel’ Gets Netflix Release Window

Featuring 1960s Hollywood, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood became a global sensation upon its release in 2019. It received heavy praise for its character-driven narrative and the solid performances by Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt; the critics and audience called it a love letter to the long-lost era of Hollywood. So, when the sequel project titled The Adventures of Cliff Booth was announced in April 2025, it created a significant buzz, or you could say, the big news raised more curiosity than pure hype. However, now that Netflix has revealed a release window for The Adventures of Cliff Booth, fans are excited to see if it will be a hit or a miss.

The Adventures of Cliff Booth Will Be Released on Netflix Later This Year

The ‘One Upon a Time In Hollywood…’ spinoff titled ‘THE ADVENTURES OF CLINT BOOTH’ releases on Netflix in August.



pic.twitter.com/nBtDGEgPuy — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) March 18, 2026

The Adventures of Cliff Booth will be released on Netflix in August 2026; an exact date is not been revealed. Brad Pitt will be seen reprising his role in the sequel, with Quentin Tarantino returning as writer and David Fincher as director. The other cast members include Scott Caan, Timothy Olyphant, Elizabeth Debicki, Carla Gugino, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Pitt’s character in the original film was a fan favorite, so now that he will lead the sequel, everyone is extremely excited to see how it turns out. However, the film’s trailer, which gives us the first glimpse of the sequel’s events, doesn’t seem to impress the fanbase. Several fans are calling it an unnecessary stretch.

The film will focus heavily on Cliff Booth, as made clear by the title, so we may experience the story arc that was left untouched or unfinished in the first film. According to Deadline, the sequel will take place roughly eight years after Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and see Booth as a Hollywood studio fixer.

There are several big releases occurring in 2026, and two of them are Greta Gerwig’s Narnia movie and The Adventures of Cliff Booth. While the former will run in the select IMAX theatres for two weeks across 90 countries, starting from November 26, 2026, no such plans have been revealed for The Adventures of Cliff Booth. Well, fans have already started seeing Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as a miss, but let’s not judge a book by its cover, as films that appeared underwhelming in trailers have previously gone on to build huge fanbases upon their official release.