Netflix Finally Reveals Main Cast for ‘Scooby-Doo’ Live-Action Series

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! debuted in 1969, and since then, it has attracted a broad audience. The franchise gave several generations their own versions, and that’s the biggest reason it has stayed popular to this day. Revolving around a group of friends, Shaggy, Freddy, Velma, Daphne, and, not to forget, their talking Great Dane, Scooby-Doo- the franchise has released several television shows, films, and TV specials. However, considering Netflix’s past record, especially with One Piece and other mystery dramas like Wednesday, Stranger Things, and Riverdale, it seems the Scooby-Doo IP is sure to reach an even wider audience.

Netflix Locks in Scooby-Doo Live-Action’s Main Cast

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Netflix has recently revealed who’s who in the much-awaited Scooby-Doo live-action, and fans can’t get happier. Mckenna Grace has been locked in as Daphne, Tanner Hagen as Shaggy Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma Dinkley, and Maxwell Jenkins as Fred Jones.

Grace has previously appeared as the younger versions of characters in The Haunting of Hill House, Captain Marvel, and more. Later, she captured more attention from the fandom with her performance as Esther Keyes in The Handmaid’s Tale. For the unacquainted, she isn’t a newcomer to the Scooby-Doo franchise, as Grace served as the VA for younger Daphne Blake in the reboot titled Scoob in 2020. Tanner Hagen is a rising actor who has appeared in a supporting role in the award-winning HBO drama The Pitt. It seems Scooby-Doo live-action will give him the chance to show the world what he is actually capable of.

Abby Ryder Fortson cemented her name in the industry by contributing to it since childhood. She is best known for her roles as Ant-Man’s daughter, Cassie Lang, in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp. Abby has been in the industry for a long time, so she has appeared in significant projects that have drawn widespread attention from fans. However, Scooby-Doo is a project that can ultimately make her a mainstream Hollywood star. Lastly, Maxwell Jenkins is recognized for his role in Netflix’s television show Lost in Space, so fans already know he is an actor who can carry the most complex, character-driven stories.

Since Netflix announced the cast, the global fandom has flooded social media with comments expressing their excitement. There are several who believe that the streaming service has brought their favorite characters to life most perfectly. Also, there are a few who are extremely excited to see how Scooby will be brought to life.

The much-awaited Netflix project will be executive-produced by Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman, Greg Berlanti, Josh Appelbaum, Scott Rosenberg, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Adrienne Erickson, and Toby Haynes. Haynes will also serve as the director of the first episode.