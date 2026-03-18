‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff To Debut in Theatres Ahead of Netflix Release

Stranger Things quickly became a global sensation on Netflix after its debut in 2016. With the amazing story and some unforgettable characters, the television series earned a top spot on the streaming charts. So, it comes as no surprise that now that the live-action series has concluded, fans are looking forward to the animated spin-off, titled Stranger Things: Tales from ’85. Well, as per recent reports, the spinoff series will receive a theatrical release before arriving on Netflix. Here’s all you need to know.

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 Will Be Released in Theatres Before Netflix

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Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 will be released on Netflix on April 23, 2026. However, before officially arriving on the streaming platform, the much-awaited spin-off will hit the big screens on April 18.

Reported by Variety, the screenings will be held for one day in select theatres across the U.S. at 12: 00 PM and 3:00 PM PT, in partnership with AMC. Tickets are all set to go live on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at 8:00 AM PT. So, if you want to experience the first two episodes in theatres, keep an eye out for the tickets.

The episodes of the animated spin-off of Stranger Things will be screened in 34 theatres, including the Paris Theater in New York. In addition, it will also arrive at the Netflix House in Philadelphia. If you are eager to get your hands on the list of theatres where the anticipated episodes will be screened, here’s the list on the AMC website for you to check out.

This is not the first time that a Netflix project has arrived on the big screens before streaming. The final episode of Stranger Things Season 5 and One Piece Season 2 also received the same treatment. So, it would be interesting to see whether the animated series can catch the fandom’s attention, or if it will be just another unnecessary spinoff no one asked for.