KPop Demon Hunters 2 Officially Confirmed With Directors Teasing Story’s ”Next Chapter”

KPop Demon Hunters is undoubtedly one of the most successful films on Netflix. The film was released on June 20, 2025, and consistently surpassed the viewership of several popular titles, becoming one of the most-watched films on the platform. So, fans have been waiting for the sequel to be officially confirmed at Netflix. Now that KPop Demon Hunters 2 is moving forward with the original directors, they couldn’t be more excited.

KPop Demon Hunters Sequel Officially in Development

Image Credit: X/@netflix

KPop Demon Hunters is nominated for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for ‘Golden’ in the 98th Academy Awards, which will take place on March 15, 2026. While fans are already excited to see if their beloved animated film will take home any award, the official announcement of the sequel has taken that intrigue to a new level.

Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans say they are extremely excited to see how much the KPop Demon Hunters characters and their world are loved by the global audience. Netflix’s chief content officer praised Kang and Appelhans, saying they didn’t make a film that merely drew massive viewership but one that transcended language barriers and resonated with generations of cinephiles.

“We’re incredibly proud to deepen our partnership with them and, together with our partners at Sony Pictures Animation, build this universe in ways that will surprise and delight fans all over the world.”

Maggie revealed that the first film was just the beginning, as there is so much more in the KPop Demon Hunters world that the world should know about.

“I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters.”

Chris Appelhans added that KPop Demon Hunters 2 will see the characters evolve. In addition, he stated that the story, music, and animation in the sequel will push the boundaries to give us a title that will stay with us for years to come.

“These characters are like family to us; their world has become our second home.”

Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans have proven to the world that even animated films, when handled properly, can make history by surpassing the most popular live-action titles. So, it makes sense why Netflix has also made a long-term exclusive deal with the duo to write and direct animated projects for the platform.

Well, even though the KPop Demon Hunters sequel is officially in the cards now, don’t expect it to get released anytime soon, as animated films of this scale require significant time and effort. Also, the creators revealed in a previous interview that the release could extend beyond 2029.