Microsoft has been bringing new features to its Office365 apps, and today the company has added another useful feature to the Outlook app. The company announced a bunch of new features for Outlook, but chief among them is the new Google Calendar integration.

You can now add your Google Calendar into Outlook, or even a personal Outlook calendar to your Outlook work account. Once you’ve done this, you will be able to see a better view of your appointments across calendars. This means you can schedule work appointments more effectively without clashing with any other commitments you may have.

The new Google Calendar integration is currently only available for users with a Microsoft365 work account. However, it may make its way to all users somewhere down the line.

Anyway, talking about calendar improvements, Outlook is also making it easier to check your calendars. Basically, you will be able to see your calendars within the inbox. This means you don’t have to switch between the inbox and calendar view all the time.

Along with that, you also get access to other features such as email scheduling. Moreover, you will get suggested replies in Outlook Web or Outlook Mobile so you can get done with emails faster. Also new in Outlook is a new integration with Zoom, and Cisco Webex. As you may already know, Teams is integrated with Outlook, however, you can now add Zoom to the mix as well. This means if you need to join a Zoom call, you can now do it from within Outlook with just a click.