Academy Award-winning film, Parasite is one such movie that will make you fall in love with movie-making. Well, If you couldn’t catch it in the theatres, do not worry. Amazon announced recently that the movie will be coming to the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform in India on 27th of this month. The platform will be offering the movie in the original Korean language with English subs. Well, that is good news, right? Well, there’s more!

“To reach a larger audience”, Amazon will be offering viewers a dubbed Hindi version of the movie. And I hope it lures more viewers to watch this great movie.

Last when I featured this in “Top 20 Oscar-Nominated Movies You Can Stream“, it was available to buy or rent in the Amazon website. With this move, Amazon Prime members will be able to stream it at no extra cost.

Now, let me tell you why I think everyone should watch this movie. The movie shows the classic gap between the rich and the poor in a very offbeat way. It shows how an underprivileged family’s needs become their demon as they go on to con a rich yet gullible family. And the director’s use of stairs to show classicism was a unique datail in the film.

The conclusion, however, is the highlight of the movie. Well, the fact that I can’t tell you what happens just kills me. However, I can definitely tell you that it will leave you with a finger on your head.

There is a reason why this movie became the first film that is in a different language to win the Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay in the Oscars. So, Prime members, if any of you haven’t watched the movie, just wait until March 27 to watch this amazing film.