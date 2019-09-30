With the debut of the OPPO Reno series, the Chinese giant has again shifted its focus to cameras to provide some amazing features to the users. The first-gen OPPO Reno brought along crazy super-zooming capabilities and well, the newly launched OPPO Reno 2 carries forward the legacy with a more affordable price tag. OPPO Reno 2 is a mid-range smartphone that shares its DNA with the original Reno.

The smartphone features a bezel-less display, a powerful Snapdragon chipset, quad-cameras, pop-up selfie camera, and a massive battery with fast-charging support. So, if you have been thinking of buying the OPPO Reno 2, well, let me give you 5 reasons that make the OPPO Reno 2 a great buy:

5 Things That Make OPPO Reno 2 A Great Buy

Stunning Design

We obviously have to start off with my favorite thing about the OPPO Reno 2 — the eye-catching design. I absolutely adore the time I spent with the first-gen OPPO Reno a few months back and well, using the Reno 2 made those memories to come flooding back. OPPO Reno 2 boasts a durable glass construction, shielded by Gorilla Glass 5, but it has to be the curved design that makes for a likable and comfortable in-hand feel.

And let’s not forget that luminous black-color (shown above) that’s selectively shiny and shimmery – when light falls on it at different angles. The whole back panel doesn’t sport any gradient pattern on OPPO Reno 2 but instead, the central axis and the edges of the smartphone have a spectacular blue-color ribbon running around it. It looks awesome!

Plus, we can never be too thankful for the innovative ceramic O-dot which enables the OPPO Reno 2 to boast a seamless design, with a flush quad-camera system.

Bezel-less Display

Move your attention to the front and well, the stunning bezel-less fullscreen display on board is here to mesmerize you. OPPO Reno 2 sports a 6.55-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with minimal bezels all-around that help it boast an amazing 93.1% screen-to-body ratio and offer an immersive viewing experience. The screen has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top.

I have been using the OPPO Reno 2 for a couple of weeks now and I have to say that it houses one of the best AMOLED screens for its price. The phone offers you a bright panel, with good sunlight legibility (thanks to a bump in peak brightness up to 800 nits), deeper blacks, DC Dimming at low-brightness, and reduced blue light emissions.

Gaming Beast

If you are wondering why I call OPPO Reno 2 a gaming beast, well, it’s because of a new and powerful gaming-centric chipset under the hood. OPPO Reno 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, and it performs like a champion. We tried out popular games like PUBG Mobile (high graphics by default), Mortal Kombat, and Fortnite on this phone and well, they ran like a dream. I never encountered any lag, frame drops or stutters in the gameplay, which is just great.

Apart from the great gaming performance, Reno 2 is also one of the better mid-range phones for daily use. It handled everything we threw at it without breaking a sweat while lasting a complete day on a single charge, thanks to the 4,000mAh battery onboard.

ColorOS 6 only adds to the whole experience by offering a fluid UI, colorful icons, and a variety of add-on features, which you can read more about right here.

20x Zoom Camera

OPPO Reno 10x Zoom brought along with it a camera setup that enabled up to 60x digital zoom and it was mind-blowing. Well, Reno 2 isn’t exactly its successor but instead, a new mid-range smartphone that brings learnings from the flagship to the masses. So, it offers 20x digital zoom capability via the quad-camera setup on the rear, whose specs are listed in the image below.

The telephoto camera on the OPPO Reno 2 enables 2x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, and the impressive 20x digital zoom feature (16mm to 83mm equivalent focal length). And what’s even more impressive is that 20x zoom has not been restricted to photos. You can super zoom while recording videos as well and if you don’t believe me, you can check out the sample right here. There, you will also find a detailed look into OPPO Reno 2 cameras and all its features including the Ultra Night Mode, Macro mode, Sound Focus, and more.

Shark-fin Rising Camera

And finally, let’s not forget the shark-fin rising camera that’s present on the OPPO Reno 2. This new pop-up camera design was one of the many features that set the first-gen OPPO Reno apart from other flagship rivals and well, the Reno 2 is no different.

First off, the shark-fin rising camera enables the phone to boast a bezel-less design and we’ve come to truly appreciate it. It’s quite snappy and sturdy, offering you much faster Face Unlock than even some of the non-pop-up camera phones on the market, which is great. OPPO bakes a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie sensor, along with an LED flash, in the shark-fin rising camera module and it takes some impressive portraits.

OPPO Reno 2: An All-Rounder!

OPPO is doing great things with its Reno lineup. I quite liked the OPPO Reno, which has a flagship-style design, remarkable performance, a boatload of camera features, and most importantly, an immersive user experience. The OPPO Reno 2 could very well be given a flagship status if not for the mid-range chipset onboard. What’s your opinion on the new Reno 2? Tell us in the comments below.

Buy the OPPO Reno 2 from Flipkart (Rs 36,999)