OnePlus’ midrange phone, OnePlus Nord, is again in the news for software-related bugs. This time around, the issue is quite serious and something no one would expect from a phone. As per multiple user reports on OnePlus Forums (via Android Police), OnePlus Nord units are automatically getting reset.

Yes, you read that right. Several users have noticed that their Nord got factory reset without any warning while the device was in their pocket. Since users didn’t report such incidents when the phone was first launched, it is safe to assume that a recent OxygenOS update resulted in this bug.

“Purchased OnePlus Nord 6 days back. It was in my pocket and suddenly I felt the phone warmed up so i checked phone and it was factory rested (sic) itself and on choose language window,” wrote a OnePlus Nord owner on OnePlus Forums.

OnePlus is currently working on a fix to address this issue. “We have already updated our Developer team with your provided details for further investigation. Hence, requesting you to kindly stay tuned as we’ll keep you posted regarding the further updates,” wrote Dipjyoti Nath, staff member, OnePlus Forums.

This is not the first time OnePlus Nord is receiving user complaints. Last month, several users reported Bluetooth connectivity issues with the handset. The company claims to have addressed Bluetooth dropouts with the Oxygen OS 10.5.7 update this month.

Given the seriousness of the issue, we could expect OnePlus to fix the bug through an OTA update soon. Until that happens, if you own a OnePlus Nord, we would recommend backing up your data regularly so that you don’t lose data in case this occurs on your phone.