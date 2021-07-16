After launching the OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Z last year, OnePlus is preparing to expand its TWS earbuds lineup with the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro. So, ahead of its launch alongside the OnePlus Nord 2 on July 22, the Chinese giant has shared some key details about the Buds Pro.

In an email to CNET, OnePlus’ head of research and development Kinder Liu confirmed a few features that the OnePlus Buds Pro will boast. It includes features such as adaptive noise canceling (ANC) and high-speed charging support. So, let’s take a look at what you can expect from the OnePlus Buds Pro.

OnePlus Buds Pro Key Features Shared Online

Adaptive Noise Cancelation

OnePlus Buds Pro is confirmed to feature, what the company is calling, “adaptive noise cancelation” (or ANC) that will leverage three microphones to monitor and cancel out external noise. It will reportedly be able to “monitor exterior noises” and “intelligently produce noise-canceling counter frequencies.”

This will enable the TWS earbuds to adjust “how much noise canceling is needed, auto-tuning itself from a minimum of 15 decibels to a maximum of 40db.” So, it will provide users high-end noise-canceling similar to what Apple AirPods and Sony offer with their wireless earbuds.

Warp Charge Support

Apart from this, the executive also confirmed that the OnePlus Buds Pro will integrate its Warp Charge fast-charging technology. It is the same technology found on the affordable Buds Z and the original OnePlus Buds.

The TWS earbuds, along with their charging case, will be able to deliver “up to 28 hours” of battery life with adaptive noise cancelation turned on. With the ANC turned off, the battery life could go “up to 38 hours”, which is pretty crazy.

A 10-minute charge of the OnePlus Buds Pro case will allegedly provide 10 hours of battery life. However, unlike its smartphones, users will not require any special adapter or charging cable to take advantage of the fast-charging technology. Moreover, users will be able to wirelessly charge the Buds Pro case using any Qi-enabled wireless charger. However, the charging speed during wireless charging will be much lower (2W speed) compared to the 10W wired charging speeds.

Matte-Glossy Design

Other than the high-end features, Liu also confirmed that the OnePlus Buds Pro will come with an AirPods Pro-like design. It will be available in a black color option with the head of the buds being matte and the stems covered in a glossy metal covering.

OnePlus has utilized a “non-conductive vacuum metallization technology” to develop the external design. This will give the buds a metallic look despite their plastic bodies. Plus, the matte texture on the Buds Pro makes it “less slippery and more sweat- and dust-resistant than glossy metal.”

So, these are a few key details about the upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro. The company will share more info, along with the pricing and availability details, at the Nord 2 smartphone launch event next week.

Featured Image Courtesy: CNET