One Piece Will Take Over the Las Vegas Sphere Next Month

The 25th anniversary of the One Piece anime is on the horizon. As a result, the One Piece fandom and staff are gearing up for the celebrations to commemorate the silver jubilee of the journey that the Straw Hats Pirates set out on back in 1999. Toei Animation has planned multiple celebrations, and among them is a special celebration at the Sphere located in Paradise, Nevada (Las Vegas).

The official X account of Toei Animation announced that the Straw Hat Pirates will take over the biggest screen on earth to celebrate the 25th anniversary of One Piece with the fans. Thus, mark your calendars as the historical celebration will take place at the Sphere in Las Vegas from June 10 to June 16. ANNOUNCEMENT: The Straw Hat Pirates are set to takeover the biggest screen in celebration of the 25th anniversary of #OnePiece! A stunning, larger than life display of the anime series will debut on @SphereVegas from June 10-16! #SphereVegas pic.twitter.com/PBTIZcAnoH— Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) May 20, 2024

2024 is already an amazing year for One Piece fans, with the Egghead arc giving us a treat each week with top-notch animation and some extraordinary fights. As the One Piece anime will be celebrating its 25th anniversary later this year, I’m excited for new projects like the One Piece Remake and celebrations around the world, which are beginning early. That said, are you thrilled to see the Straw Hats at the Sphere? Let us know in the comments below.