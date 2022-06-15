Next-Gen Entry-Level iPad to Come with a USB-C Port: Report

While Apple has moved on from its age-old lightning port on most of its iPad models, the Cupertino giant still ships the entry-level iPad with a lightning port and the older design with huge bezels and a home button. However, that might soon change as the company is now reportedly planning to offer a USB-C port with its next-gen entry-level iPad. Check out the details below.

New 10th-Gen iPad Details Leaked

According to a recent report by 9to5Mac, citing sources familiar with the matter, Apple is planning to update the entry-level iPad with various upgrades such as the A14 Bionic chipset, 5G support, and most importantly, a USB-C port. The report claims that it has seen new information about the new 10th-Gen iPad, with model number J272. If it proves to be true, there will be no more iPads with the Lightning port in Apple’s lineup as the company has already shifted to USB-C for its iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini models.

This would be a welcome change for iPad users as they would be able to grab the entry-level model and enjoy the benefits of the USB-C port without needing to pay extra bucks for the more expensive iPad Air or iPad Pro models. Plus, they will be able to connect much more accessories and even external displays to their entry-level iPad, thanks to the versatility of the USB-C port.

Other than this, the report also suggests that Apple might integrate a Retina display on the upcoming 10th-Gen iPad, which will be of the same resolution as the current iPad Air display. This would be a significant upgrade as the current 9th-Gen iPad comes with a 10.2-inch LCD screen. Furthermore, the company is expected to expand the screen size to 10.5-inch or even 10.9-inch. However, other advanced features like support for the wide DCI-P3 color gamut or higher brightness would be exclusive to higher-end iPad models.

Moreover, Apple is planning to equip its upcoming 10th-Gen iPad with the A14 Bionic. For reference, the current 9th-Gen iPad comes with an A13 chipset. Hence, in terms of performance, the upgraded entry-level iPad is expected to deliver up to 30% improvement. It is also suggested that the upgraded iPad could very well support 5G networks on the LTE model. With all these changes, Apple is expected to change the design of the entry-level iPad, eliminating the bezels and the home button and replacing them with its more modern design with Face ID.

So, what do you think about these new rumors about the upcoming 10th-Gen iPad?