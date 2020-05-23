Every year, the LGBTQ community celebrates its freedom and prosperity by dedicating the whole month of June to all its members. This month is essentially dubbed as the “Pride” month or the “Pride” season. So, to celebrate the LGBTQ community prior to the start of the “Pride” month, Apple has unveiled two new Pride Edition Apple Watch Bands.

The announcement came from the Cupertino-based tech giant via an official blog post. In the post, the company highlighted a high-school LGBTQ club, Genders and Sexualities Alliance, led by Elle, a student of the school.

For people who are unaware, Apple CEO, Tim Cook himself is a member of the LGBTQ community and hence he supports the community whenever or however he could. The company also supports the community by dedicating wallpapers and watch bands themed with the multi-colored “Pride” flag.

Similarly, this time, the company unveiled the Pride Edition Sport Band, which is the silicone band the company offers. However, Apple, for the first time, also added an Apple Watch Nike Pride Edition Sport Band, with the same multi-colored theme. Users can pair these watch bands with the matching Apple Watch Pride wallpaper that the company will be giving with watchOS 6.2.5.

As the company states in the blog post, “Through this effort, Apple and Nike are proud to support LGBTQ organisations doing vital advocacy and community-building worldwide, including GLSEN, PFLAG, The Trevor Project, Gender Spectrum, The National Center for Transgender Equality, and ILGA World, which brings together more than 1,500 member organisations in more than 150 countries and regions.”

So, if you want to check out the Pride Edition Apple Watch Bands, you can head to the official store in Apple.com or check them out in the Apple Store app.