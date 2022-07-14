MSI Gaming Laptops with 12th Gen Intel Core HX Series CPU Launched in India

MSI has launched three new gaming laptops in India, coming with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core HX Series processors, support for up to 240Hz OLED display with a QHD resolution, the exclusive MSI OverBoost technology, and more. Here are the details to know.

MSI Titan GT77: Specs and Features

The Titan GT77 is a premium gaming laptop that comes with support for up to 150W MTP (Maximum Turbo Power). It has a 17.3-inch UHD IPS display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. It can pack up to 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HX Processor, along with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU.

There’s support for up to 128GB of RAM (DDR5-4800, 4 Slots) and up to 32TB of storage. It gets a 99.9Whr battery with support for a 330W adaptor.

The I/O ports include 2 Thunderbolt 4/DP/USB Type-C, 3 USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, one SD Express Memory Card Reader, one Mini DisplayPort, an audio combo jack, and one HDMI port. There’s support for 2 2W Stereo Speakers by Dynaudio system with Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance and Hi-Res Audio.

Additionally, it comes with an HD web camera, Cherry Mechanical Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries, a fingerprint scanner, and Windows 11 (Pro/Home).

MSI Raider GE77 HX, Raider GE67 HX: Specs and Features

Both the Raider GE77 HX and the Raider GE67 HX come with up to the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HX processor, coupled with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU. Both come equipped with up to 64GB of RAM (DDR5-4800, 2 slots) and up to 2TB NVMe PCIe Gen4x4 SSD storage.

MSI Raider GE77 HX

While the Raider GE77 HX has a 17.3-inch display with support for up to QHD resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, the Raider GE67 HX sports a 15.6-inch QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate.

Both support a Full HD web camera, a 99.9Whr battery with a 330W adaptor, Windows 11, per-key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries, and Duo Wave Woofers + Speakers designed by the Dynaudio system. The laptops get one Thunderbolt 4 port, one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port, one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A port, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one SD Express Memory Card Reader, one HDMI port, and an audio combo jack.

MSI Vector GP76 HX, Vector GP66 HX: Specs and Features

The Vector GP76 HX and the GP66 HX support up to the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HX processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, the same as the aforementioned laptops. The display specs are the same as the Raider GE77 HX and the GE67 HX laptops, with support for up to 64GB of RAM.

MSI Vector GP76 HX

There’s a per-key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries, an HD web camera, Windows 11 Home, and a 65Whr battery with a 330W adaptor.

Ports-wise, there’s support for one Thunderbolt 4, one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, one USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, one SD Express Memory Card Reader, one HDMI port, and one audio combo jack. The speaker system is also the same as the Raider laptops.

Price and Availability

The MSI Titan GT77 starts at Rs 5,26,990, the Raider GE77 HX starts at Rs 2,85,990, and the Raider GE67 HX starts at Rs 2,79,990. They are now available to buy via MSI authorized online and offline resellers.

Pricing details of the MSI Vector GP76 HX and the GP6 HX remain unknown but they will be available in August.

Featured Image: Representation of MSI Titan GT77