Mortal Kombat 2 Release Date Announced By Warner Bros!

When I think about blood, gore, and intense violence, the first name that pops up in my head is that of Mortal Kombat. Even though the video game franchise is extremely popular, the Mortal Kombat movie released in 2021 was not as big of a success but was not exactly a flop either. So, Warner Bros. is taking a second chance to bag a “Flawless Victory,” and has shared the official release date for the second Mortal Kombat movie. Yes, the release date of Mortal Kombat 2 has been announced.

Mortal Kombat 2 is Releasing October 2025

Warner Bros has confirmed that Mortal Kombat 2 will release in theatres on October 24, 2025. This sequel was announced back in 2022 and has been written by Jeremy Slater. We will see the characters we saw in the first Mortal Kombat Movie, along with Karl Urban in the role of Johnny Cage.

This addition to the cast can positively impact the movie’s viewership since fans of Urban’s William Butcher in The Boys (Season 4 coming next month) will storm the theaters to watch him in action. ‘MORTAL KOMBAT 2’ will release on October 24, 2025 in theaters.



The first Mortal Kombat movie made a total of $42 Million collection domestically and $83 Million worldwide. Even though these numbers are not exactly massive, there are prospects that the release of Mortal Kombat 2 will see a much better run. So, let’s wait and see what Warner Bros. has in store for us coming October 2025!