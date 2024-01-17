Mortal Kombat 2 Cast Gets an Exciting New Addition

Back in 2021, one of the biggest gaming franchises, Mortal Kombat, came to the big screen. This movie brought to us legendary characters like Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, and a lot more in an awesome live-action adventure. Even though the movie lacked a bit when it came to storytelling but was rather successful when it came to visuals and VFX.

Back in January 2022, Todd Garner, the producer of the movie, confirmed the sequel to Mortal Kombat with some new characters. Following the recent updates, it has been expected that Karl Urban will join the Mortal Kombat 2 cast as Johnny Cage!

According to a report by The Wrap in May 2023, Karl Urban was in negotiations to play Jonny Cage in Mortal Kombat 2. After that report, no other further progress surfaced until November 2023, when Karl Urban posted a picture on Instagram with the Mortal Kombat 2 cast. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karl Urban (@karlurban)

In this post, we can see him posing with the major Mortal Kombat 2 cast members seen in the previous Mortal Kombat movie. This post confirms that the talks of him being a part of the movie were successful and he is now officially a part of the movie. Adding up to all these things, just yesterday, Todd Garner took to X (formerly Twitter) and made a post with the iconic “Cage” belt buckle. This is the same buckle that Johnny Cage is seen sporting in the Mortal Kombat video games. pic.twitter.com/hNb2sN8sPX— Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) January 16, 2024

So putting two and two together, we can easily say that Karl Urban is a part of Mortal Kombat 2 cast as Johnny Cage. As far as I think, Urban will make a spectacular Cage keeping in mind his performance as William Butcher in The Boys. Considering the flaws the first movie had within itself, let’s hope that this time, with Karl Urban being cast in the movie and more new characters to be added, Mortal Kombat achieves a “Flawless Victory”. We will keep you updated with any new information that comes our way and till then, stay tuned!