Moon Knight Could Have a Role Beyond Season 2 in the MCU

Back in 2022, Oscar Issac took up one of the most complex characters in the MCU and brought us an insane TV show, Moon Knight. The way he carried the character and his different personalities won over the audience in no time and now, people are eagerly looking forward to an update on Moon Knight Season 2. Even though we do not have a definitive announcement or comment on this, Moon Knight episodic director Mohamed Diab commented on the future Moon Knight can have in the MCU.

Moon Knight Could Be Seen in an Upcoming MCU Project

Image Courtesy: Youtube/Marvel Entertainment

Recently, Deadline had an interview with Mohamed Diab, the Moon Knight director, and he was asked about the future of Moon Knight and if he knows anything about Moon Knight Season 2. To, this, Diab did not give a straight answer and took a rather candid approach to the question neither confirming nor denying the future appearance of Moon Knight. He stated-

You never know – with Marvel nothing is called finished. There could be a film, or he could go into another universe right now nothing is in talks but definitely with Moon Knight, I would love to be involved in anything else and it could happen for sure. I have a great relationship with them.” – Mohamed Diab, Moon Knight Director

This response by Mohamed Diab could mean a lot of things for the future of Moon Knight. First of all, we already know that Moon Knight will appear in What If…Season 3 and Oscar Issac will be the one to voice him as well. The possibility is that Moon Knight’s appearance in What If…? may lead to a further role for the character in the MCU and he might make an appearance in some of the upcoming Avengers movies. The probability of his appearance in Avengers Doomsday is rather low but he can show up in Avengers Secret Wars.

This statement could be cryptic or could simply mean that the director has no idea about the future of Moon Knight. Well, only time will tell what happens but whatever it might be, we will update you with anything new that comes up. So stay tuned!