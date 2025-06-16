After the Success of Moana 2, Disney Is Now Reportedly Working on Moana 3

Moana fans, be ready! Industry insiders have begun circulating news that the next installment in the Moana film series has entered the early production stage at Disney. Well, the company hasn’t yet made an official announcement about Moana 3 yet.

Moana was released in 2016 and instantly became a fan favorite due to its captivating storyline, fearless female protagonist, and impeccable portrayal of Polynesian culture. Moreover, the vibrant animation and soundtrack also greatly contributed to its success. Later, when the sequel arrived in 2024, it introduced us to many adorable characters, including Simea, Moana’s little sister.

Now, credible scooper Daniel RPK has reported that Disney has started working on Moana 3.

Moana 2 didn’t disappoint and ultimately became more successful than the original film. It earned $1.059 billion against a budget of $150 million. So, it’s evident fans are desperately waiting for the third chapter that would explore the unrevealed narratives of the fan-favorite franchise.

Fans on X have already started discussing what could be the story of Moana 3. While some seem extremely excited about it, there are several fans who aren’t pleased with the news. An X user writes, ‘This is another movie where it’s like…why?? This type of movie cannot be a franchise, but leave it to Disney to milk a movie until it fails at the box office.’ So, there are a couple of more cinephiles who share a similar thought process.

No cast and story details are out yet, and we can’t expect it to surface until we get an official confirmation of Moana 3 from Disney. However, given the popularity of both the Moana movies, it seems like a formality. So, we will probably hear it soon.