Minecraft Live 2025 Announced; Check out the Event Date Here!

Another year, yet the same fervor for Minecraft! The moment we wait for is here again. That’s right, the official Minecraft Live 2025 trailer is now out, teasing us with the new mob variants, flowers, and ambient changes being added to the next big game drop. With that said, let’s dive right in and check out all that’s new.

Mojang confirms the Minecraft Live Event of 2025 will take place on March 22, 2025, at 1 PM ET (or 10:00 AM PT). Here is the official trailer, which announces the date and time of the event at the very end of the video.

Similar to last year’s Minecraft Live Trailer, the description of this YouTube video states, “We’ll feature never-before-seen game drop content, go direct to our developers for the top-secret insights, and let you know what’s happening in the wider world of Minecraft.“

The Minecraft Live 2025 trailer shows the newly added variants of Cows, Chickens, Pigs, a completely revamped desert biome with all new Cactus flowers, falling leaves animation, firefly bushes, and more.

In the first Minecraft Live Event of the year, you will get an exclusive look at all confirmed features in the next Minecraft update and watch the devs play the content live.

It must be noted that Mojang has changed its traditional single massive yearly update into smaller, frequent game drops throughout the year. Moreover, we have seen this change happening since the last game drop that introduced the Pale Garden biome.

Are you excited about the Minecraft Live 2025 event just as we are? Let us know in the comments below!