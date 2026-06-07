Minecraft Dungeons 2 Release Date Announced in Xbox Games Showcase

Mojang’s dungeon-crawling spin-off finally has a release date to be marked on the calendar. The Xbox Games Showcase has revealed Minecraft Dungeons 2 launching on September 29, 2026, bringing back the classic blocky RPG action packed with loot mechanics, dangerous enemies, and co-op gameplay. Although there were earlier reports that hinted at a September release window, Xbox has officially confirmed the date in their live event.

Minecraft Dungeons 2 Brings a New Threat to the Overworld This September

Minecraft Dungeons 2 releases on September 29, 2026. It picks up a fresh story set in a world with growing danger. The game’s official description shows the players stepping into the roles of heroes tasked with stopping a powerful force that is hinted to be a variant of the Warden mob in the original game. While Minecraft Dungeons focused on defeating the Arch-Illagers and his armies, the sequel introduces an entirely new villain and a new crisis that the players must overcome.

The upcoming action RPG promises a larger adventure than the predecessor and features tons of new locations, tougher encounters, and massive co-op gameplay. Here you can expect a journey across unseen regions, Minecraft biomes, and battles with hordes of enemies.

Even before the official announcement, the community discussion online was buzzing with the possibility of a September launch. A large number of major releases were also set for the same release window, and Minecraft Dungeons 2 has officially entered one of the busiest months of the year.

Minecraft Dungeons 2 is scheduled to launch for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and PC. With the release date now officially confirmed at the Xbox Games Showcase, players don’t have to wait much longer before they can dive into Minecraft’s action RPG spin-off.