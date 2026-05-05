Minecraft 26.2 Snapshot 6 Adds New Sulfur Cube Type and Reverts Sulfur Biome Change

Recent Minecraft snapshots have been completely focused on converging chaos with creativity. And, the new Minecraft 26.2 Snapshot 6 proves it with the brand-new updates to the Sulfur Cube and the Sulfur caves biome. Snapshot 6 includes new Sulfur Cube archetypes that would make exploring the biomes a total blast, a change to the Sulfur caves based on community feedback, and more.

Minecraft 26.2 Snapshot 6 Makes Sulfur Cubes Hotter, Bouncier, and Wilder

The standout feature of Minecraft 26.2 Snapshot 6 is the addition of two brand-new Sulfur Cube archetypes – Slow Bouncy and Hot. The Slow Bouncy archetype is applied when the mob feeds on Stone blocks, whereas it exhibits the Hot archetype after consuming a Magma block.

The Slow Bouncy variant moves even slower but compensates with high bounce and buoyancy. It has medium ground friction and air drag, which makes it feel heavier but oddly elastic.

On the other hand, the Hot archetype sees the Sulfur Cube behave like a regular cube but deals damage on contact. This behavior is similar to the usual Magma blocks found in the world of Minecraft.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang

Minecraft continues to grow globally with three additional language support, namely, Gallo, Uzbek, and Võro. In addition, the Sulfur Springs have been visually redesigned, offering an immersive look. Whereas, in the case of Sulfur Caves, they now generate more naturally underground and are less common under oceans, hills, or mountains.

Thanks to community feedback, the Tuff and Granite blocks have been removed from Sulfur Caves to increase the Sulfur Pool generation. This restores the identity of the Minecraft biome. Finally, you can get the “Uh Oh” Husbandry achievement when the Sulfur Cube eats the magma block.

There are also some additional blocks that Sulfur Cube can eat in Minecraft. But until the Minecraft Chaos Cubed update releases, you can check the latest features by downloading the Java Minecraft 26.2 Snapshot 6.