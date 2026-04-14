Minecraft 26.2 Snapshot 3 Introduces New Sulfur Spike Blocks

Minecraft snapshots have always been fun and exciting when it comes to introducing never-before-seen features. The latest Minecraft 26.2 Snapshot 3 brings in the same thrill by introducing the Sulfur Spikes. These are sharp and vibrant blocks that further enhance the beauty of the Sulfur Caves. So, if you’re a builder looking to add an aesthetic touch to your home, these will be your perfect choice.

Sulfur Spikes Arrive in Minecraft 26.2 Snapshot 3 with a Sharp Twist

The highlight of the Minecraft 26.2 Snapshot 3 is the brand-new Sulfur Spike blocks. These exclusively generate naturally on the Sulfur blocks inside the Sulfur Cave biomes in Minecraft. You might be familiar with such blocks if you’ve explored the Dripstone Caves in the game or used the Dripstone blocks to build your easy Minecraft lava farm for infinite fuel.

As of now, there is no survival or utility mechanic added to the Sulfur Spikes in Minecraft yet. And, these serve the sole purpose of adding a pop of color to the grey caves.

Sulfur Spikes can form stalactites when placed on ceiling blocks and stalagmites when placed on blocks on the ground. Moreover, two Sulfur Spikes can be combined to create longer formations, making them perfect for dramatic traps.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang

One of the most interesting features is how they interact with each other. When two Sulfur Spikes meet, they merge seamlessly unless you manually place one under the stalactite while sneaking. This allows players more control over forming aesthetic builds.

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Although the Sulfur Spikes will be available in the main game after the release of the Minecraft Chaos Cubed update, you can try them right now by downloading the latest Java snapshot or Bedrock Preview. But be careful while traversing the Sulfur Caves, because the falling stalactites will hurt and deal damage when they hit you.

Moreover, if there is no block above the stalactites or below the stalagmites, they will break and drop as well. In addition to that, you can also break these Sulfur Spikes by throwing an aimed Minecraft Trident at them.

Apart from the Sulfur Spikes, other changes in this new Minecraft snapshot include Potent Sulfur blocks no longer being crafted back to Sulfur blocks, while the Sulfur Cube mob can no longer be picked up by boats. Lastly, the following blocks have received changes in textures:

Chiseled Cinnabar

Chiseled Sulfur

Cinnabar

Cinnabar Bricks

Polished Cinnabar

Polished Sulfur

Sulfur Bricks

That is all about the features of the new Minecraft 26.2 Snapshot 3. So, are you excited for these twisted spikey blocks, or were you expecting a utility item rather than just a decorative one? Let us know in the comments below.