Minecraft 26.2 Snapshot 5 Adds Sulfur Cube Explosive Archetype, Geysers and More

Right when you thought that Mojang was done with the Chaos Cubed update, the Minecraft 26.2 Snapshot 5 comes in with a literal bang. This update focuses on the chaotic part of the update by adding a new explosive archetype to the Sulfur Cubes. Apart from that, we now have some potential geysers inside Minecraft that erupt randomly to give a more immersive and natural feel to the biome. Check every new feature on Minecraft 26.2 Snapshot 5 here.

Minecraft Sulfur Cubes Go Boom With Explosive Archetype and Erupting Geysers

The biggest highlight of Minecraft 26.2 Snapshot 5 is a brand-new explosive Sulfur Cube archetype. This adds a dangerous twist to the mob in the upcoming Chaos Cubed update. If a Sulfur Cube absorbs a dropped TNT block (or you feed it one), it transforms into a highly volatile walking hazard.

Now the mob can explode when the TNT block inside is primed using fire, Flint and Steel, Redstone triggers, or nearby explosions. Here’s how the explosive Sulfur Cube mechanic works:

Fire or Redstone triggers start a 6-second fuse before the block explodes.

fuse before the block explodes. Other nearby explosions trigger a random 0.75-3 second fuse before it explodes.

fuse before it explodes. Once primed, the Sulfur Cube becomes immune to damage, and the TNT block inside cannot be collected using the Minecraft shears.

Image Credit: Minecraft/Mojang (screenshot by Bipradeep Biswas/Beebom)

On the environmental front, the Potent Sulfur blocks can now interact with water, and when magma blocks are present below them, they create Geysers. These erupt randomly, blasting water particles upward and launching the entities into the air. This is great for building traps, contraptions, or simply messing around with your friends.

Beyond these, the mob hitbox has been tweaked slightly. Hoglins are now classified as hostile and therefore no longer spawn in the Peaceful mode. There are new sound effects for the geysers and Sulfur Spikes.

That completes the new features introduced in the Minecraft 26.2 Snapshot 5. So, have you downloaded the latest Java snapshot in your launcher and checked these features? Tell us in the comments below.