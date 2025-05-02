Xbox Console, Game, and Accessory Price Increased, Says Microsoft

Microsoft has announced a significant price increase for its Xbox consoles, games, and accessories, citing rising development costs and market challenges. This move comes amid ongoing global economic pressures and recent U.S. tariffs on Chinese-made electronics, which have impacted manufacturing and supply chains.

Microsoft’s Xbox Console, Game, and Accessory Price Changes List

On the official Xbox support page, Microsoft shared the full details on the price changes and how they will be impacted in different regions. Effective May 1, 2025, the updated U.S. prices for all Xbox consoles, games, and accessories are as follows:

Consoles

Xbox Series S (512GB) : $379.99 (was $299.99)

: $379.99 (was $299.99) Xbox Series S (1TB) : $429.99 (was $349.99)

: $429.99 (was $349.99) Xbox Series X (Digital) : $549.99 (was $449.99)

: $549.99 (was $449.99) Xbox Series X : $599.99 (was $499.99)

: $599.99 (was $499.99) Xbox Series X (2TB Galaxy Special Edition): $729.99 (was $599.99)

Controllers

Standard Xbox Wireless Controller : $64.99 Color Variants : $69.99 Special Edition : $79.99 Limited Edition : $89.99 (was $79.99)

: $64.99 Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Core) : $149.99 (was $139.99)

: $149.99 (was $139.99) Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Complete): $199.99 (was $179.99)

Headsets

Xbox Stereo Headset : $64.99

: $64.99 Xbox Wireless Headset: $119.99 (was $109.99)

New first-party titles

$79.99 (was $69.99), effective during the 2025 holiday season

Image Credit: Microsoft

Not only will prices rise in the United States, but also in Europe, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The Xbox Series S, for example, has undergone several price changes in India and is currently selling for ₹39,990, up from ₹34,990 at launch.​

Don’t forget that Nintendo Switch 2 prices also greatly differ due to the tariff and market conditions. That has also made it hard for Nintendo to sell the Switch 2 in Japan due to massive demand.

Microsoft stresses that the decision was made after giving careful thought to the state of the economy, even though it admits that these changes may be difficult for customers. Despite the increased costs, Xbox Game Pass subscription rates remain unchanged, offering gamers continued access to a broad library of titles.​

So, there is something good for gamers who want to enjoy their favorite games without spending an enormous amount of money. As the gaming industry navigates these economic shifts, consumers may need to adjust their expectations and budgets accordingly.

