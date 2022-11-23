Meta Quest 2 Black Friday 2022 Deal: Get up to $140 Off with 2 Free Games

There is no doubt that Meta is one of the leading forces in the world of virtual reality. And the Meta Quest 2 (formerly Oculus Quest 2) is an ideal choice for most gamers with its seamless sync feature and a massive library of VR games. If you are one of such people, now is the best time to buy the VR headset, thanks to the best Meta Quest 2 Black Friday 2022 deals right now. You are not just going to get the standalone headsets but also a couple of free games as well. But the supply is limited, so dive right in right away!

Meta (Oculus) Quest Black Friday 2022 Deals

Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 + Beat Saber Bundle (256GB)

The only reliable deal you can get this holiday season on Quest 2 is with this gaming bundle. Meta Quest 2’s Resident Evil 4 bundle, which also includes Beat Saber, is currently available at a discounted price of $429.99 on Target, Best Buy, Amazon, and other retailers. This is a $70 discount on the VR headset’s original price of $499.

But that’s not all. Apart from the VR headset and Quest 2 controllers, the bundle comes packed with two popular VR games. Resident Evil 4 is usually selling for $40 while Beat Saber sells for $30, so you are getting an additional $70 benefits with this Black Friday bundle. Overall, you are getting a $140 discount on this Quest 2 bundle. Moreover, all retailers offer free shipping along with the discounted price:

Interestingly, the Black Friday 2022 sale deals have the same price as the officially refurbished Quest 2 available on Meta’s website. So, if you were eyeing the “as good as new” Oculus Quest, you can grab a brand new one with some extra bonuses at the same price from retail stores.

Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 + Beat Saber Bundle (128GB)

The Meta Quest 2 Black Friday bundle with Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber is also available in the 128GB version at a discounted price of $349.99, which is $50 lower than its retail cost of $399. Combine this with the $70 worth of free games, and you are getting an overall benefit of $120.

Other than the storage, this base bundle offers the same items as its 256GB version, including games, controllers, and headsets. All of the popular retailers offer free shipping along with the discounted price, which has been linked below:

When it comes to storage, most Meta games take roughly 8GB to 14GB of storage space. Though, there are some significantly large titles as well. So, unless you want to store two of the largest titles on your device at once then the bundle with the 128 GB model is a steal deal.

Is There a Black Friday Deal on Meta Quest Pro?

The new Meta Quest Pro was released last month on October 25 with an MSRP of $1,499.99. So with the Black Friday 2022 sales already underway, this superior version of the Meta Quest won’t see any price drop. At least, not during this year’s sale. So you will have to shell out the full price for it.

Oculus Meta Quest Accessory Black Friday Deals

With the VR headsets in your cart, it’s time to add some early Christmas presents with amazing Meta (Oculus) Quest accessories deals. We have listed only a few accessories, but you can check out other cool accessories via the linked article.

Oculus Elite Strap (Official)

The bundled Meta Quest 2 comes with its regular strap, which does the job but isn’t the most comfortable option. So, the official elite strap is definitely worth having a look at.

Buy Quest 2 Elite Strap at Amazon ($59.00)

($59.00) Buy Quest 2 Elite Strap with Battery on Amazon ($119.00)

Quest 2 Carrying Case

With the holiday season around the corner, you might be gearing up to take multiple trips, so it’s best to keep your premium tech safe. For that, we suggest you combine your purchase of the Quest VR headset with an official carrying case. It’s lightweight, compact, and perfect to carry your controllers and the headset.

discounted price: $55.99 (7% off); retail Price: $59.99

Buy on Amazon

Oculus Quest 2 Fit Pack

Unfortunately, VR headsets don’t offer sizing options and every size doesn’t fit all faces. That’s where Meta’s fit pack comes in which offers alternate interfaces to narrow or widen the Quest fitting.

discounted price: $47.99 (4% off); retail Price: $49.99

Buy on Amazon ($47.99)

Meta Quest 2 VR Headset Black Friday Sale

From the looks of it, the $349 starting price is the lowest deal you can find for the Meta Quest 2 during the Black Friday 2022 sale. So, are you going to buy it or wait for a price drop on the Pro version of the Quest? Tell us in the comments section below!