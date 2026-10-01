Marvel Rivals October 1 Patch Notes: Cosmic Pop & Win Event, Ignite Stage 2 Predictions, and More

Marvel Rivals Season 10 is ending soon, and the final update is scheduled for today. The October 1 update includes a Pop & Win event featuring Luna Snow and Phoenix’s newest cosmic skins, Ignite Stage 2 predictions, and more. Check out the complete Marvel Rivals patch notes for the October 1 update (version 20261001) right here.

Marvel Rivals Season 10‘s final content update arrives on October 1, 2026, at 9 AM UTC.

There is no server downtime, as the final update of Season 10 is a minor one. Players can hop back into the game right away after downloading the latest patch.

Marvel Rivals Version 20261001 Full Patch Notes

New In Store

Here is a list of all the new Marvel Rivals skins and cosmetic items coming to the in-game store once the October 1 update goes live:

Marvel Rivals Luna Snow – Lunar Luna

Marvel Rivals Phoenix – Cosmic Spark

Marvel Rivals Luna Snow – Lunar Luna Chroma Pink Planets/Dark Nebula and Ultimate Ability VFX

Availability: October 2, 2026, at 2:00 AM UTC to October 30, 2026, at 2:00 AM UTC

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Pop & Win

Following the arrival of Pajama Party skins in the Marvel Rivals September 17 update, the Pop & Win event store features new skins—Luna Snow’s Lunar Luna and Phoenix’s Cosmic Spark. Players can try their luck and win these skins with a 50% discount.

Event Duration: September 17, 2026, at 9:00 AM UTC to October 16, 2026, at 2:00 AM UTC

Esports

Marvel Rivals Ignite Series Stage 2 Playoffs Predictions kick off on October 5, 2026. NetEase Games has shared prediction deadlines for the Playoffs:

Pacific Series Deadline : October 8, 2026 at 5:50 AM UTC

: October 8, 2026 at 5:50 AM UTC Americas Series Deadline : October 15, 2026 at 7:50 PM UTC

: October 15, 2026 at 7:50 PM UTC EMEA Series Deadline : October 15, 2026 at 10:50 AM UTC

: October 15, 2026 at 10:50 AM UTC China Series Deadline: October 16, 2026 at 6: 50 AM UTC

As usual, players can earn various rewards including Nameplates, Titles, Units, etc., by participating in predictions, watching in-game livestreams, and completing quests during this period.

Fixes and Optimizations

Other

Rogue’s Restricted Airspace : Fixed a typo in the ability description for Marvel Rivals Rogue‘s stolen Adam Warlock ability that wildly claimed she could enter “fly freely.”

: Fixed a typo in the ability description for Marvel Rivals Rogue‘s stolen Adam Warlock ability that wildly claimed she could enter “fly freely.” Pajama Party Preferences : Fixed an issue in the Jeff’s Superstar Search event where clicking the “GO” button to matchmake forced the lobby to switch to Quick Match. Everyone can now battle for those stars in any mode they see fit.

: Fixed an issue in the Jeff’s Superstar Search event where clicking the “GO” button to matchmake forced the lobby to switch to Quick Match. Everyone can now battle for those stars in any mode they see fit. Chroma Custodian Clean-up: Fixed a UI glitch in the Customize menu where the description text for a Chroma would get stuck on the screen after unselecting it.

And that’s everything new coming to Marvel Rivals in the October 1 update, according to the latest patch notes. Let us know your thoughts about the new cosmic skins for Luna and Phoenix in the comments below.