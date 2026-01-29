Marvel Rivals January 29 Patch Notes: New Convoy Map, Event Pass, and More

A chunk of new content is coming to Marvel Rivals as part of the January 29 update. As announced in the Season 6 roadmap, the latest patch will introduce the new Museum of Contemplation map alongside a new 1v1 dueling arena on the Times Square hub. In addition to this, players can look forward to a new event named Flight Mode! World Tour, which also comes with a premium pass.

Rounding out the list of changes are a set of fixes, including a highly-requested suppression of the incessant banter between Deadpool and Galacta. With all that being said, here are the full Marvel Rivals January 29 patch notes.

Marvel Rivals Version 20260129 Patch Notes

The latest Marvel Rivals patch drops on January 29, 2026, at 9 AM UTC. This update will be deployed seamlessly, with no server downtime required. Simply log in after the update and jump right back into the action.

All New Content

New Map: Museum of Contemplation

Image Credit: Netease

A new battlefield awaits! Deadpool’s moonlighting as a school bus driver (don’t ask for his license), loading up a bus full of liberated creatures for a high-speed escape from the Collector’s Museum. Will they cruise safely to the Contemplator’s Garden and make a smoky getaway from the Coliseum of the Elders via his Censer, or will chaos (as always) find a way? Buckle up for a wild ride! Maximum fun, minimum survival guarantee!

New Mode: The Clobberin’ Club

Deep beneath Times Square, the Clobberin’ Club is opening its doors for some serious 1v1 throwdowns! Test your skills, outsmart your rivals, and show the Chronoverse who’s boss.

New Event Flight Mode! World Tour

Image Credit: Netease

Take on missions to snag Hela’s brand-new costume, Disco of the Dead, absolutely FREE!

Unlock premium for Spider-Man – Groovy Swing costume, Psylocke – Psychedelic Pulse costume, and more!

Event Period: January 29th, 2026 at 9 AM UTC – February 19th, 2026 at 9 AM UTC

Get ready to get down!

Times Square: Disco Night!

This week, Psylocke, Hela, and Spider-Man are donning their brand-new costumes and taking center stage as lead dancers in the Times Square underground Disco! But they’re not just there to bust a move; they’re bringing gifts, too.

Groove with the stars: The first time you join the Disco and dance alongside any of these headliners after the update, you’ll receive a special reward of 100 Units. Get ready to dance, dazzle, and dominate. The party’s just getting started in Marvel Rivals!

New In Store

Angela – Ace of Spades Bundle

Emma Frost – Queen of Diamonds Bundle

Psylocke – Psychedelic Pulse Costume Chroma

Take a Seat Emote Combo Bundle New Animation For Doctor Strange



Available From: January 30th, 2026, at 2 AM UTC

Costume Visual Upgrades

Luna’s Disco Pop Glasses Off: The “Glasses” customization for Luna Snow’s Disco Pop costume just got an upgrade: you can now choose a “Remove” option! All rivals who own this costume will automatically unlock this new option. Sometimes a hero’s best accessory is pure confidence.

Anti-Venom Evolution: Venom’s Anti-Venom costume abilities have had their visuals upgraded; his skin tone now perfectly matches the Anti-Venom vibe. Symbiote style, fully unleashed!

Fixes and Optimizations

All Platforms

Deadpool & Galacta Banter: We’ve reduced the frequency of Deadpool and Galacta’s voice lines, and now, only Deadpool himself can hear their intergalactic inside jokes. Sorry, fourth wall!

Console

Disco Drama: Improved broadcast visuals in the Disco club. Fewer afterimages, more clarity! Dances never looked so good!

Gambit’s Haptic Hiatus: Some of Gambit’s actions were missing controller vibration. Now, every card trick has the rumble it deserves!

Menu Mysteries: Some system menu entries didn’t distinguish between Deadpool’s different roles. Now, everything’s crystal clear, no more identity confusion!

Heroes

Angela’s Aggressive Absorption: Fixed an issue where, under certain conditions, Angela gained more health than intended when attacking in the Divine Judgement Zone.

Hela’s Astral Slip-Up: Fixed an issue where Hela’s Astral Flock landing spot could get wonky. Now she touches down with goddess-level precision!

And that wraps up the latest Marvel Rivals patch notes. Are you looking forward to the update? Let us know in the comments.