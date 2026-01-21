Pokémon Mods Are Taking Over Marvel Rivals and Fans Are Loving It

Modding fever has officially hit Marvel Rivals, with the flavor of the week being Pokémon-inspired makeovers. Videos and images of the game’s characters transformed into Pokémon have been making the rounds online, sparking both delight and confusion within the community. Both reactions are more than warranted, but first, for those out of the loop: Marvel Rivals does indeed have a thriving mod scene.

Head over to the hero shooter’s Nexus page and you’ll find a wide range of character mods, each turning one of its heroes into a pop-culture staple. You’ve got the Punisher becoming Big Smoke, Iron Man fused with Vegeta, and, of course, Thor transforming into Kratos. The latest additions to this list make no anatomical sense, yet somehow fit perfectly as you’ll find out below.

Modders Are Turning Marvel Rivals Characters Into Pokémon

Image Credit: X/@Apekweit

The viral Marvel Rivals Pokémon mods appear to have been created by X user ‘Apekweit.’ The user shared two examples of their mods in full flow, the first of which was a surprisingly high quality Lopunny skin for Rogue.

From the pink-colored eyes to fluffy tuffs on the tips of her hair, the attention to detail here is really something to marvel at. To compliment the makeover, Rogue’s character select avatar has also been switched to a dynamic Lopunny, which makes it feel as if it’s an official legendary-tier costume. In the spirit of personalization, the makeover comes in three different variants, all of which add something different to the mix.

Of course, this isn’t the only Pokémon mod on offer. Apekweit also shared an image of a whole team comp that looked like it rolled straight out of a Pokédex. Their creations include Zekrom as Magneto, Meowscarada as Hela, Delphox as Phoneix, Reshiram as Emma Frost, and Zoroark as Scarlet Witch, to name a few.

As you’d expect, fans in the comments were full of praise for the creator’s efforts, with one user saying, “I don’t actually play this game, but I really like mods like these, and I’m starting to feel more and more tempted to try it out (but only with your mods).” Others slyly pointed out that many of these Pokémon makeovers were assigned to female characters, the reasons for which are fairly self-explanatory.

With all that being said, what do you make of these Marvel Rivals mods? Let us know in the comments.