Marvel Rivals Players Can Get Free Units and Battle Pass From This Viral TikTok Game

Marvel Rivals has never been shy of handing out free rewards, and every new Season tends to bring a selection of free skins and currency with it. In fact, there’s a case to be made that no major live-service publisher is as liberal with premium currency as Netease, as players can easily collect ample freebies to purchase an entire bundle.

Some of Rivals’ giveaways can even fly under the radar. Case in point is the ongoing TikTok ‘event,’ which celebrates the arrival of Deadpool by allowing fans to collect free Units, and even a free Battle Pass token. Participating in the event is pretty straightforward, but the rewards you’ll receive are entirely dependent on Lady Luck.

Marvel Rivals TikTok Event is Handing Out Free Items for Players to Collect

Image Credit: Netease

The Marvel Rivals TikTok event was discovered by fans online, who quickly began sharing videos of its mini-game format. Before getting started, it’s important to note that this TikTok game is only available in specific regions, with Canada being one of the eligible countries. Moreover, the event will end on February 14, after which all rewards and codes will expire.

To participate in the Rivals TikTok game, all you need to do is search for “Marvel Rivals,” and you’ll spot an Incentive Campaign with a “Play Now” button sitting next to it. Hit the button, and you’ll be redirected to the campaign’s website, which is plastered with promotional material for Deadpool. Scroll down, and you’ll find four tasks, all of which will reward you with a set of points.

The tasks themselves are standard social media engagement practices – follow the account, share the page, etc. The points you’ll receive can be used to spin a wheel that carries rewards such as:

1 Battle Pass Token

Deadpool Smash Avatar

Different quantities of Units (up to 500)

Thanks Emote

Every time you spin the wheel, you’ll get a code that can be redeemed in-game. Just log into Marvel Rivals, hit the ‘Esc’ button, select ‘Bundle Code,’ and input your redemption code. It’s unclear how many times you can spin the wheel, especially since Netease is starting to place restrictions to prevent players from exploiting the event. Whatever the case may be, make sure to redeem your codes before they expire on April 15.

If you’ve decided to participate in the Marvel Rivals TikTok event, let us know which reward you received in the comments.