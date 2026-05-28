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Marvel Rivals Cyclops Model Leak Has Players Debating on His Season 8.5 Role

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Cyclops character model in Marvel Rivals
Image Credit: NetEase Games
In Short
  • The new Alchemax HQ Doom map includes a Cyclops model.
  • He is placed in a chamber and has a muscular physique like a Vanguard.
  • Thus, players think he can be a tank, and some argue that he will be a duelist in the upcoming season.
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NetEase has already confirmed that Cyclops is next in line to join the Marvel Rivals hero roster. Since the announcement, players have been seriously debating Cyclops’ role in Marvel Rivals starting season 8.5. The new season trailer didn’t give us any clues about Cyclops’ role in Marvel Rivals. But Cyclops’ character model on the newly released Alchemax Headquarters map has reignited the hero’s role debate once again.

Leaked Cyclops Model Has Fans Questioning His Role in Marvel Season 8.5

The most-anticipated Alchemax Headquarters Doom map was added to the game today in the Marvel Rivals May 28 update. As seen in the season 8 trailer, Cyclops and Moon Girl were apprehended by the robotic army and imprisoned in the HQ. Thus, players were able to get a glimpse of Cyclops’ character model on the new Alchemax HQ map. The One-Eyed Wonder can be seen inside a chamber, and leakers extracted his complete character model today.

Cyclops’s jacked physique was finally revealed in his ripped Alchemax prisoner outfit. Based on this character model, players have begun to debate whether Cyclops will be announced as a Vanguard or Duelist in the game.

Cyclops Model in Alchemax Map in Marvel Rivals
Image Credit: NetEase Games (via Reddit/u/nemesisdelta24)

As usual, many players are asking professionals to check Cyclops’ model size and quickly compare it with Captain America to find out if he will be the next tank in Season 8.5. Since Devil Dinosaur joined the Marvel Rivals hero roster as the new Vanguard, the chances of Cyclops being a tank are very slim at the moment.

We have never received a double tank in a single season, as devs like to introduce a healthy mix of heroes. However, there is no denying that Cyclops’ model is similar in size to Dr. Strange or Captain America. On the other hand, some players argue that even Punisher has a larger model akin to a tank, but he serves as a Duelist in the game. Therefore, even if Cyclops is bigger in size, he could fit among the Duelists in the game.

Earlier, the new ‘Punch Chronovium’ collectable item (related to Cyclops) in the Season 8 battle pass hinted at Cyclops being a Strategist in the game. Now the enlarged character model suggests the opposite. Devs continue to tease the fans about Cyclops’ role in one way or another.

We have to wait for two more weeks to find out Cyclops’ official role in Marvel Rivals, as Season 8.5 releases on June 12. Having said that, what do you think Cyclops will be in Marvel Rivals? Let us know in the comments below.

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Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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