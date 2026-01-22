Marvel Rivals January 22 Patch Notes: Deadpool VFX Makeover, Times Square Disco Night, and More

A Marvel Rivals patch is en route to all platforms, bringing some much-needed changes after the Season 6 update shook things up. At the forefront sits a VFX rework for the newly-added Deadpool, which tames and reduces the visual clutter caused by his abilities. This was easily the community’s most requested change, and the devs have wasted no time in implementing it.

Besides this, the Times Square map is receiving a brand-new underground nightclub, where players can mingle and dance together. Learn about all these changes and more in the Marvel Rivals January 22 patch notes below.

The latest Marvel Rivals patch drops on January 22, 2026, at 9 AM UTC. This update will be deployed seamlessly, with no server downtime required. Simply log in after the update and jump right back into the action.

Times Square – Disco Night

Image Credit: Netease

To celebrate the 8th Anniversary of Luna Snow’s dazzling debut, Times Square is opening a brand-new underground area: the Disco Ballroom! This cosmic dance floor welcomes heroes and superfans from every corner of the Chronoverse, because music and joy know no borders (or timelines).

Event Starts: January 23, 2026, 02 AM UTC

Get ready to boogie, Rivals style!

New In Store

Luna Snow – Disco Pop Bundle

Thor – Boogie Bolt Bundle

Limited Time: January 23, 2026, 2 AM UTC to February 20, 2026, 02 AM UTC

Take a Seat Emote Combo Bundle New Animation For:

Bruce Banner Luna Snow – Disco Pop Chroma and Ultimate Ability VFX Thor – Boogie Bolt Chroma and Ultimate Ability VFX Luna Snow – Disco Pop Emoji Bundle



Available From: January 23, 2026, at 2 AM UTC

Peni Parker – Snow-SP//dr Bundle

Star-Lord – Starcracker Bundle

Daredevil – Not Daredevil Bundle

Cloak & Dagger – Ice Pas De Deux Bundle

Thor – God of Winter Bundle

Have been extended until January 30, 2026, at 2 AM UTC

Loki – Lady Loki Bundle

Has been extended until February 6, 2026, at 2 AM UTC

Fixes and Optimizations

All Platforms

Ban/Pick Glitch: In live spectator and tournament spectating modes, some Ban/Pick info could get scrambled. We’ve untangled the wires, everything’s in sync now!

Proficiency Unleashed: We’ve amped up your path to greatness (and rewards). Now you’ll earn Proficiency faster. +30% Proficiency for Quick Match and Competitive Permanent Missions from Lord and beyond! +5 Repeatable attempts for Arcade Daily Missions!



Maps & Modes

Yggdrasill Traffic Jam, No More! We’ve widened the passageways for the mission vehicle in certain tight spots on the Yggsgard: Yggdrasill Path map. Now, you and your ride won’t get stuck between a rock and a hard god-realm. Buckle up, Bifrost style!



Heroes

Deadpool’s VFX Makeover

Strategist Deadpool Hype Healing: The healing visual effects triggered by katana strikes have been polished up, because even the Merc with a Mouth likes his healing flashy and fabulous!

Vanguard Deadpool’s Hardcore Trial: After passing the upgraded ‘The Big Test,’ the area Bonus Health visual effects are now clearer than a freshly cleaned katana. Extra health, extra style!

Katana Afterparty: All Deadpools now get improved trailing and afterimage effects when acing their ultimate with katana in hand, leaving enemies seeing double (or triple)!

Deadpool’s Screen Scene: We’ve adjusted the visual clutter from the ‘Deadpool In Your Area’ ability for all roles. Wade’s still got your back, just not blocking the whole screen anymore. Maximum effort, sub-maximum interference!

We hope these visual upgrades improve your battle experience! We’ll keep a keen eye on any VFX that could cause serious interference and continue to polish them until they’re worthy of the Marvel name.

Other Heroes

Phoenix’s Hot Potato: In rare cosmic circumstances, Phoenix’s ultimate could be destroyed by teammates’ projectiles. This fiery mishap is now history; no more friendly fire!

Marvel Moment Mishap: In some cases, when a hero is affected by an Ultimate Ability (such as Emma Frost’s) and another hero (for example, Spider-Man) uses a standard ability to score a terrain KO on the affected opponent, that hero (Spider-Man) could be left hanging without getting Ultimate Ability charge. We’ve set things right, no more tangled webs or cold shoulders! Now, everyone gets the energy they deserve.

Are you looking forward to the latest Marvel Rivals patch? Let us know in the comments.