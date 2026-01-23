Marvel Rivals Dev Teases Eternals May Join the Roster Soon as Fans Vote for Favorites

Marvel Rivals’ massive roster threatens to get even bigger with every new seasonal update. Fresh off the largely successful release of Deadpool last week, the devs have already confirmed that Elsa Bloodstone is up next. Beyond that, however, information is scarce, although we might just see a member of the Eternals join Rivals in the coming months – at least if this intriguing poll is anything to go by.

Marvel Rivals’ Executive Producer is Asking Fans to Pick Their Favorite Eternal

Image Credit: X/@zingodude

Danny Koo, Marvel Rivals’ Executive Producer, took to X to share the aforementioned poll. It asked fans which of the Eternals would be right to crash the Chronoverse party, with the options being Ikaris, Sersi, Thena, and Gilgamesh. As fans of the comics (or unfortunate viewers of the dull MCU movie) will know, all four characters belong to a race of Superhumans, otherwise known as the Eternals in the Marvel canon.

Since the devs have the liberty to bring almost any Marvel character into the Rivals universe, the poll might just be a sign that they’re looking towards the Eternals for their next roster additions. Out of the four options. Sersi has amassed a majority of the votes, which, given her playful personality, is no surprise.

We aren’t alone in thinking that Netease is conducting some public research for the game, as many fans in the comments felt the same way. “Eternals in rivals would be so awesome,” said one commenter, “I think Sersi could be a sweet Strategist. I’d also really like to see some of The Inhumans, like Black Bolt or Crystal.” Another fan chimed in by listing the Eternals they’d like to see on the character select screen, “We need them, please, and Wiccan and Hulkling and Sera and Nico.”

New heroes are decided and locked-in months before their eventual release. If the poll is genuinely tied to Netease fishing for ideas, we likely won’t see the results until the halfway point of 2026, at the very least. Nevertheless, seeing the Eternals in Marvel Rivals would be an excellent way of fleshing out the Chronoverse, and one that most fans will be onboard with.

With all that being said, which comic book character would you like to see in Rivals next? Let us know in the comments.